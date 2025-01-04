Top 10 Cars Sold In December 2024 – Brezza, WagonR, Creta, Scorpio

In December 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza led the way ahead of WagonR, Dzire, Ertiga and Punch in the top ten sales charts in India

Maruti Suzuki continued its dominance in the Indian automotive market in December 2024 with the Brezza emerging as the top-selling model. Recording an impressive 17,336 units, the Brezza saw a healthy 35 per cent growth compared to December 2023, reaffirming its popularity in the compact SUV segment.

Another notable performer was the Wagon R which secured second place with 17,303 units, reflecting a massive 102 per cent year-on-year increase. The third spot was clinched by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, a perennial favourite in the sedan category. With sales reaching 16,573 units, it achieved an 18 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

The Ertiga, another Maruti Suzuki product, held its ground as a strong contender in the MUV segment, recording 16,056 units with a 24 per cent increase year-on-year. Tata Motors’ Punch secured the fifth position with 15,073 units, showcasing a steady 9 per cent growth.

Also Read: 7 New SUVs Launching In India In January 2025 – Mahindra To Tata

Top 10 Cars (YoY) December 2024 Sales December 2024 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (35%) 17,336 12,844 2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (102%) 17,303 8,578 3. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (18%) 16,573 14,012 4. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (24%) 16,056 12,975 5. Tata Punch (9%) 15,073 13,787 6. Tata Nexon (-11%) 13,536 15,284 7. Hyundai Creta (36%) 12,608 9,243 8. Mahindra Scorpio (7%) 12,195 11,355 9. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (16%) 11,678 10,034 10. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (11%) 10,752 9,692

This micro SUV continues to gain traction in urban markets, thanks to its affordable nature and an expansive range. However, Tata’s Nexon, which ranked sixth, faced a decline of 11 per cent, with sales dropping to 13,536 units.

Hyundai’s Creta stood out as the best-performing SUV from the brand and the most sold midsize SUV, achieving seventh place with 12,608 units. It marked a substantial 36 per cent growth. Its consistent updates and premium features make it a favourite among SUV enthusiasts. Mahindra’s Scorpio followed closely in eighth position, registering 12,195 units, a 7 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Also Read: 7 All-New Hyundai SUVs Waiting To Launch In India (Including EVs)

Maruti Suzuki’s Eeco, an affordable van, claimed the ninth spot with 11,678 units, reflecting a 16 per cent growth. Meanwhile, the Fronx compact SUV coupe rounded out the top ten with 10,752 units, achieving an 11 per cent year-on-year increase.

Data Source: Autopunditz