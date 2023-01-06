Top 10 Cars Sold In December 2022 – Baleno, Swift, Nexon, Punch, Creta

Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished on top of the sales charts in December 2022 with 16,932 units against 14,458 units with a YoY growth of 17 per cent

In the final month of the 2022 calendar year, Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno finished on top of the passenger vehicle sales standings as 16,932 units were sold against 14,458 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 17 per cent. The heavily updated Baleno made its debut in early 2022 and it has become a consistent seller.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga also gained an update last year but only minor. The seven-seater MPV moved up the rankings to finish second with 12,273 unit sales against 11,840 units in December 2021 with a YoY growth of 4 per cent. The Swift compact hatchback was the third most sold PV in India last month as 12,061 units were recorded.

This when compared to the corresponding period twelve months ago with 15,661 units, a YoY volume de-growth of 23 per cent was noted. Tata Motors’ Nexon dropped to fourth from second in December 2022 as 12,053 units were registered against 12,899 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 7 per cent.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) December 2022 Sales December 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (17%) 16,932 14,458 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (4%) 12,273 11,840 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-23%) 12,061 15,661 4. Tata Nexon (-7%) 12,053 12,899 5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (13%) 11,997 10,633 6. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (18%) 11,200 9,531 7. Tata Punch (32%) 10,586 8,008 8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (15%) 10,581 9,165 9. Hyundai Creta (34%) 10,205 7,609 10. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (-48%) 10,181 19,728

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire finished in the fifth position with 11,997 units as against 10,633 units in December 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 13 per cent. It continued to be the most sold sedan in the country. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza finished in the sixth position with 11,200 units against 9,531 units with a YoY growth of 18 per cent.

Tata Punch micro SUV slotted in at seventh with 10,586 units against 8,008 units with a YoY growth of 32 per cent. The Eeco minivan came in at eighth with 10,581 units against 9,165 units with a YoY growth of 15 per cent. Hyundai’s Creta midsize SUV finished in the ninth position with 10,205 units against 7,609 units with a YoY surge of 34 per cent.

The Wagon R ended up tenth with 10,181 units against 19,728 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 48 per cent.