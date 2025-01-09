Top 10 Cars Sold In 2024 – Punch, Creta, WagonR, Swift, Scorpio

In the 2024 CY, Tata Punch emerged as the best-selling car in India beating the Maruti Suzuki trio of WagonR, Ertiga and Brezza

The Indian auto market in 2024 displayed a strong affinity for compact vehicles and SUVs with several models achieving top-notch sales figures. Tata Punch emerged as the highest-selling car of the year, clocking an impressive 2,02,031 units and it made history by becoming the first non-Maruti Suzuki model to hold the crown as a calendar year’s best-seller in forty years.

Maruti Suzuki maintained its dominance though with multiple entries in the top 10. The WagonR continued to attract families and budget-conscious buyers, thanks to its reliability and spacious interior and it recorded a total of 1,90,855 units. Close on its heels was the Ertiga which registered 1,90,091 units and solidified its position as the go-to MPV for larger families and fleet operators.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza contributed significantly to Maruti’s success with 1,88,160 units sold. Hyundai Creta followed closely by garnering 1,86,919 units and cementing its status as the most favourite SUV in the midsize segment courtesy of its attractive price and long list of features. Its electric version is slated to launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Top 10 Cars Sold In 2024 Sales Numbers 1. Tata Punch 2,02,031 2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR 1,90,855 3. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1,90,091 4. Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1,88,160 5. Hyundai Creta 1,86,919 6. Maruti Suzuki Swift 1,72,808 7. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1,72,094 8. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1,67,988 9. Mahindra Scorpio 1,66,364 10. Tata Nexon 1,61,611

Hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Baleno continued their strong performances as well. The Indo-Japs sold 1,72,808 units of the Swift with its sporty design and agility making it a preferred choice for young customers mainly in its new avatar released a few months ago. The Baleno premium hatch trailed slightly behind with 1,72,094 units sold.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the only compact sedan to make the list with 1,67,988 units sold, showcasing its enduring appeal for buyers seeking affordability and practicality and it was the most sold sedan as well in 2024. The Scorpio stood out as the only Mahindra SUV within the top 10 rankings, courtesy of total sales of 1,66,364 units.

Tata Nexon rounded off the top 10 with 1,61,611 units sold, continuing to be a strong contender in the compact SUV category. Its safety features and versatile powertrain options contributed to its success. Overall, 2024 underscored the rising demand for SUVs leading to the top 4 brands Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra posting their highest-ever individual sales record in a single calendar year.

Info Source: Autopunditz