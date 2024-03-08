Top 10 Cars February 2024 – WagonR, Punch, Brezza, Fronx

The list of top 10 cars sold in February 2024 saw six SUVs feature from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra

The list of top cars sold in February 2024 featured six SUVs as the dominance of the compact and midsize SUV segments was crystal clear. However, it was the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, which headed the sales table as 19,412 units were sold against 16,889 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 15 per cent.

The Tata Punch finished in the second position with 18,438 units last month as against 11,169 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive volume surge of 65 per cent. The Baleno premium hatchback came in at third with 17,517 units as against 18,592 units with a YoY de-growth of 6 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the fourth most sold passenger car in the country in Feb 2024 as 15,837 units were sold against 16,798 units with a YoY sales decline of 6 per cent. The Dzire as well as its hatchback sibling the Swift, is due a big update in the coming months as they will get evolutionary exterior changes and a more premium interior with a brand new powertrain.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) Sales In February 2024 Sales In February 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (15%) 19,412 16,889 2. Tata Punch (65%) 18,438 11,169 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-6%) 17,517 18,592 4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-6%) 15,837 16,798 5. Maruti Suzuki Brezza 15,765 15,787 6. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (140%) 15,519 6,472 7. Hyundai Creta (47%) 15,276 10,421 8. Mahindra Scorpio (117%) 15,051 6,950 9. Tata Nexon (3%) 14,395 13,914 10. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (%) 14,168 –

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished in the fifth position with 15,765 units as against 15,787 units with a near flat growth while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga posted 15,519 unit sales against 6,472 units with a massive YoY volume increase of 140 per cent – the highest within the top ten. The Hyundai Creta finished in the seventh position with 15,276 units.

The recently facelifted midsize SUV recorded a YoY volume growth of 47 per cent as 10,421 units were garnered in February 2023. The Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic combined to register a total of 15,051 units last month as against 6,950 units with a YoY sales increase of 117 per cent in the domestic market.

The Tata Nexon dropped down the standings to finish ninth with 14,395 units against 13,914 units with a YoY growth of 3 per cent. The Fronx compact SUV coupe finished tenth with 14,168 units.