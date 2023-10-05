Top 10 Cars September 2023 – Baleno, WagonR, Nexon, Swift, Venue

In the list of top 10 cars sold in September 2023, Maruti Suzuki Baleno led the way ahead of WagonR, Nexon, Brezza and Swift

In the month of September 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno finished on top of the overall passenger vehicle sales charts as 18,417 units were sold as against 19,369 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 5 per cent. The WagonR tall-riding hatchback was the second most sold car underlining its consistency.

The WagonR registered a total of 16,250 unit sales as against 20,078 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume decline of 19 per cent. The Tata Nexon finished in the third position with a domestic tally of 15,325 units as against 14,518 units in September 2022 with a YoY growth of 6 per cent.

The facelifted Tata Nexon’s deliveries have commenced across the country and its volume numbers are expected to further improve in the coming months. The heavily updated Nexon has its design heavily influenced by the Curvv concept while the interior is a major overhaul with the presence of more advanced features and technologies.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) September 2023 Sales September 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-5%) 18,417 19,369 2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-19%) 16,250 20,078 3. Tata Nexon (6%) 15,325 14,518 4. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (-3%) 15,001 15,445 5. Maruti Suzuki Swift (23%) 14,703 11,988 6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (45%) 13,880 9,601 7. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (45%) 13,528 9,299 8. Tata Punch (6%) 13,036 12,251 9. Hyundai Creta (-1%) 12,717 12,866 10. Hyundai Venue (11%) 12,204 11,033

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza slotted in at fourth with a total of 15,001 units as against 15,445 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales de-growth of 3 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Swift finished in the fifth position with a total of 14,703 units against 11,988 units in September 2022 with a YoY increase of 23 per cent.

In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire finished in the sixth position with 13,880 units against 9,601 units with a YoY surge of 45 per cent. The Ertiga also recorded a massive YoY growth of 45 per cent as 13,528 units were sold against 9,299 units. The Tata Punch finished in the eighth position with a total of 13,036 units.

Compared to the same period last year with 12,251 units, a YoY growth of 6 per cent was posted. The Hyundai Creta saw a decline of 1 per cent as 12,717 units were recorded against 12,866 units while its sibling, the Venue, rounded out the top ten with 12,204 units against 11,033 units with a growth of 11 per cent.