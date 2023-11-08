Top 10 Cars October 2023 – WagonR, Nexon, Scorpio, Punch, Swift

In the list of top 10 cars in October 2023, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR finished on top ahead of Swift, Tata Nexon and Baleno

In the month of October 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR finished on top of the passenger vehicle sales charts as 22,080 units were sold against 17,945 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY positive sales growth of 23 per cent. The Swift compact hatchback came in second with a total of 20,598 units as against 17,231 units with a volume increase of 20 per cent.

Last month, over 3.90 lakh cars were sold in India with a YoY surge of 16 per cent as the festive season has yet again proven to be a game changer. The Tata Nexon was the third most sold PV as well as the highest sold SUV in India as 16,887 units were registered against 13,767 units during the same period last year.

This led to a YoY sales growth of 23 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished in the fourth position with a domestic tally of 16,594 units as against 17,149 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY drop of 3 per cent. The Baleno was the only model to post a YoY decline whereas the Scorpio endured the highest growth.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) Sales In October 2023 Sales In October 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (23%) 22,080 17,945 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (20%) 20,598 17,231 3. Tata Nexon (23%) 16,887 13,767 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-3%) 16,594 17,149 5. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (61%) 16,050 9,941 6. Tata Punch (39%) 15,317 10,982 7. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (19%) 14,699 12,321 8. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (35%) 14,209 10,494 9. Mahindra Scorpio (83%) 13,578 7,438 10. Hyundai Creta (10%) 13,077 11,880

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the first most sold PV last month as 16,050 units were recorded against 9,941 units in October 2022 with a YoY growth of 61 per cent. In the second half of the table, Tata Motors’ Punch slotted in sixth with 15,317 units against 10,982 units with a YoY growth of 39 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire compact sedan was responsible for a total of 14,699 units as against 12,321 units in October 2022 with a YoY growth of 19 per cent while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished in the eighth position with 14,209 units as against 10,494 units with a YoY growth of 35 per cent.

The Mahindra Scorpio range impressed in October 2023 as 13,578 units were sold against 7,438 units with a YoY growth of 83 per cent as it entered the top ten after a long time. The Hyundai Creta dropped to tenth with 13,077 units against 11,880 units with a growth of 10 per cent.