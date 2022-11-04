Top 10 Cars October 2022 – Alto, Baleno, Creta, Punch, Swift, Nexon

Maruti Suzuki recorded a total of 21,260 unit sales in October 2022 as against 17,389 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 22 per cent

In the month of October 2022, Maruti Suzuki’s Alto continued to finish on top of the sales charts following the arrival of the new generation K10 a few months ago. The entry-level hatchback posted 21,260 unit sales last month as against 17,389 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive volume increase of 22 per cent.

The Wagon R finished in the second position with 17,945 units against 12,335 units in October 2021 with a healthy YoY growth of 45 per cent. The Swift compact hatch posted 17,231 unit sales last month as against 9,180 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive volume increase of 88 per cent.

The Baleno premium hatchback was the fourth most sold passenger car in the country as 17,149 units were registered against 15,573 units in October 2021 with a YoY growth of 10 per cent. The Tata Nexon regained the top position in the SUV sales table last month from Maruti Suzuki Brezza and it was also the fifth highest sold PV in India.

Top 10 Cars October 2022 October 2021 1. Maruti Suzuki Alto (22%) 21,260 17,389 2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (45%) 17,945 12,335 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift (88%) 17,231 9,180 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (10%) 17,149 15,573 5. Tata Nexon (36%) 13,767 10,096 6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (53%) 12,321 8,077 7. Hyundai Creta (84%) 11,880 6,455 8. Tata Punch (30%) 10,982 8,453 9. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (-19%) 10,494 12,923 10. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (24%) 9,941 8,032

The compact SUV recorded a total of 13,767 units as against 10,096 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive volume surge of 36 per cent. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki Dzire slotted in at sixth with a domestic tally of 12,321 unit sales against 8,077 units with a YoY sales increase of 53 per cent.

The Hyundai Creta continued to reign supreme in the highly sought-after midsize SUV segment as 11,880 units were sold last month against 6,455 units in October 2021 with a YoY growth of 84 per cent. It has been a year since Tata introduced the Punch domestically and is a regular feature in the top ten monthly sales charts.

The micro SUV posted 10,982 unit sales last month as against 8,453 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 30 per cent. The new generation Brezza rounded out the top ten with 9,941 unit sales against 8,032 units with a YoY growth of 24 per cent as it finished behind Ertiga.