Top 10 Cars November 2023 – WagonR, Nexon, Scorpio, Creta

In the list of top 10 cars for the month of November 2023, Maruti Suzuki WagonR finished ahead of Dzire and Swift

In the month of November 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR finished on top of the sales charts as 16,567 units were sold against 14,720 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume growth of 13 per cent. The tall riding hatchback led the way ahead of its siblings Dzire and Swift – both of which will get new generations in 2024.

The Dzire garnered a domestic tally of 15,965 units last month as against 14,456 units in November 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 20 per cent. The Swift compact hatchback posted 15,311 units as against 15,153 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales growth of 1 per cent.

The new-gen Swift is expected to arrive in early 2024 and it will be followed by the all-new Dzire. Both will get evolutionary exterior and interior changes while a new 1.2L Z series petrol engine with mild hybrid technology could be introduced. The Tata Nexon finished in the fourth position with 14,916 units as against 15,871 units.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) Sales In November 2023 Sales In November 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (13%) 16,567 14,720 2. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (20%) 15,965 14,456 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift (1%) 15,311 15,153 4. Tata Nexon (-6%) 14,916 15,871 5. Tata Punch (19%) 14,383 12,131 6. Maruti Vitara Brezza (18%) 13,393 11,324 7. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-38%) 12,961 20,945 8. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (-7%) 12,857 13,818 9. Mahindra Scorpio (89%) 12,185 6,455 10. Hyundai Creta (-11%) 11,814 13,321

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 6 per cent but the compact SUV continued its streak as the best-selling SUV in the country. The Tata Punch registered a total of 14,383 units as against 12,131 units with a YoY growth of 19 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished in the sixth position with 13,393 units.

In comparison to the same month in 2022 with 11,324 units, a YoY growth of 18 per cent was noted. The Baleno premium hatchback slotted in at seventh with 12,961 units against 20,945 units with a YoY volume de-growth of 38 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished in the eighth position with 12,857 units as against 13,818 units with a YoY decline of 7 per cent.

The Mahindra Scorpio range finished in the ninth position with 12,185 units as against 6,455 units with a massive YoY surge of 89 per cent as it outsold Hyundai Creta. The facelifted version of the Creta will arrive soon in India with big revisions inside and out.