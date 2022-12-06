Top 10 Cars November 2022 – Alto, Baleno, Creta, Punch, Swift, Nexon

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the most sold passenger car in India in November 2022 as it finished ahead of Tata Nexon and Alto

In the month of November 2022, Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno finished on top of the sales standings as 20,945 units were sold against 9,931 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 111 per cent. Tata Motors’ Nexon compact SUV moved up the charts to second position as 15,871 units were recorded.

This when compared to the corresponding month in 2021 with 9,831 units, a YoY volume increase of 61 per cent was noted. The Maruti Suzuki Alto range was recently expanded with the arrival of the new generation Alto K10. The entry-level hatchback series posted 15,663 units as against 13,812 units in November 2021 with a YoY growth of 13 per cent.

The Swift compact hatch finished in the fourth position with 15,153 units last month as against 14,568 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 4 per cent. The Wagon R tall-riding hatchback was the fifth most sold passenger car in the country in November 2022 as 14,720 units were sold.

Top 10 Cars November 2022 November 2021 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (111%) 20,945 9,931 2. Tata Nexon (61%) 15,871 9,831 3. Maruti Suzuki Alto (13%) 15,663 13,812 4. Maruti Suzuki Swift (4%) 15,153 14,568 5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (-13%) 14,720 16,853 6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (76%) 14,456 8,196 7. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (58%) 13,818 8,752 8. Hyundai Creta (29%) 13,321 10,300 9. Tata Punch (99%) 12,131 6,110 10. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (5%) 11,324 10,760

In comparison to the period twelve months ago with 16,853 units, a YoY negative sales growth of 13 per cent was registered. In the second half of the sales charts, Dzire compact sedan managed a domestic tally of 14,456 units as against 8,196 units in November 2021 with a YoY volume surge of 76 per cent in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished in the seventh position with 13,818 units last month as against 8,752 units in November 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 58 per cent. The Hyundai Creta midsize SUV slotted in at eighth with 13,321 units as against 10,300 units with a YoY growth of 29 per cent.

The facelifted version of the Creta is expected to launch early next year in India. The Tata Punch was positioned ninth with 12,131 units against 6,110 units with a YoY growth of 99 per cent while the Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished in the tenth position with 11,324 units against 10,760 units with a YoY growth of 5 per cent.