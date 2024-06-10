Top 10 Cars May 2024 – Swift, Punch, Brezza, Scorpio, Fronx

In the list of top 10 cars sold in May 2024, Maruti Suzuki Swift regained top positioned ahead of Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Creta

In the top 10 sales charts for the month of May 2024, Maruti Suzuki Swift regained the top position with 19,393 unit sales as against 17,346 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 12 per cent. Only a few weeks ago, the new generation Swift made its market debut and it has garnered impressive volumes in its opening month.

The latest Swift gets evolutionary exterior changes and a more premium interior with the addition of new features. A new 1.2L three-cylinder Z-series petrol engine has joined the lineup and is paired with a manual or an AMT transmission. The Tata Punch recorded 18,949 units last month as against 11,124 units in May 2023 in India.

This led to a YoY positive sales surge of 70 per cent as the micro SUV was the most sold SUV in the country again. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire came in at third with 16,061 units as against 11,315 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales increase of 42 per cent.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) Sales In May 2024 Sales In May 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (12%) 19,393 17,346 2. Tata Punch (70%) 18,949 11,124 3. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (42%) 16,061 11,315 4. Hyundai Creta (1%) 14,662 14,449 5. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-11%) 14,492 16,258 6. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (6%) 14,186 13,398 7. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (32%) 13,893 10,528 8. Mahindra Scorpio (47%) 13,717 9,318 9. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-31%) 12,842 18,733 10. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (29%) 12,681 9,863

The Hyundai Creta finished in the fourth position with 14,662 units against 14,449 units with a YoY growth of just 1 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR registered a domestic tally of 14,492 units as against 16,258 units in May 2023 with a YoY volume de-growth of 11 per cent.

The Brezza compact SUV finished in the sixth position with 14,186 units as against 13,398 units with a YoY growth of 6 per cent. The Ertiga MPV finished in the seventh position with 13,893 unit sales as against 10,528 units with a healthy YoY growth of 32 per cent.

The Mahindra Scorpio came in at eighth with 13,717 units against 9,318 units with a YoY growth of 47 per cent while the Baleno was the ninth most sold passenger car last month ahead of its compact SUV coupe sibling, the Fronx.