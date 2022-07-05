Top 10 Cars May 2022 – WagonR, Nexon, Creta, Punch, Baleno, Venue

Maruti Suzuki WagonR led the way in the month of June 2022 with 19,190 unit sales against 19,447 units with a YoY growth of negative 1 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) had the WagonR finish at the top of the sales standings in the month of June 2022 as 19,190 units were recorded against 19,447 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 1 per cent. The Swift was the second most sold passenger car in the country last month.

The compact hatchback registered a total of 16,213 unit sales against 17,727 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume decline of 9 per cent. Its sibling, the Baleno premium hatch, finished in the third position with 16,103 unit sales against 14,701 units in June 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 10 per cent.

The Baleno received a facelift earlier this year with a host of revisions inside and out alongside improved safety and build quality. The Tata Nexon was the most sold SUV in the country last month and it was also the fourth most sold car with a total of 14,295 units against 8,033 units in June 2021 with a huge YoY surge of 78 per cent.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) June 2022 Sales June 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-1%) 19,190 19,447 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-9%) 16,213 17,727 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (10%) 16,103 14,701 4. Tata Nexon (78%) 14,295 8,033 5. Hyundai Creta (39%) 13,790 9,941 6. Maruti Suzuki Alto (10%) 13,790 12,513 7. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 12,597 12,639 8. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (5%) 10,423 9,920 9. Tata Punch 10,414 – 10. Hyundai Venue (112%) 10,321 4,865

It was the second-highest YoY growth within the top ten table as the Nexon helped Tata Motors to record its highest ever monthly sales tally. The Hyundai Creta finished in the fifth position with 13,790 units against 9,941 units during the same period last year with a volume growth of 39 per cent and is also due a big upgrade in the coming months.

In the second half of the table, the Maruti Suzuki Alto finished in the sixth position with 13,790 unit sales against 12,513 units in June 2021 with a YoY growth of 10 per cent while the Dzire compact sedan ended up seventh ahead of the recently facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Tata Punch micro SUV and Hyundai Venue compact SUV.

The Venue, in particular, posted a huge YoY sales increase courtesy of the updated version introduced a few weeks ago. It managed a total of 10,321 units against 4,865 units in June 2021 with a growth of 112 per cent.