Top 10 Cars March 2023 – Swift, Baleno, Nexon, Creta, Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Swift finished on top of the sales table ahead of WagonR, Brezza and Baleno in the month of March 2023

In the month of March 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s Swift remained on top of the passenger vehicle sales charts as 17,559 units were sold against 13,623 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 29 per cent. The WagonR tall-riding hatchback was the second most sold car in India last month as 17,305 units were recorded.

This when compared to the corresponding month in 2022, a YoY sales dip of 30 per cent was noted. The Brezza compact SUV garnered a total of 16,227 units as against 12,439 units in March 2022 with a YoY surge of 30 per cent. The Brezza beat Tata Nexon once again to become the most sold SUV in the country.

The Baleno premium hatchback finished in the fourth position with 16,168 unit sales against 14,520 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY growth of 11 per cent. The Nexon slotted in at fifth with a domestic total of 14,769 units against 14,315 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 3 per cent.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) March 2023 Sales March 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (29%) 17,559 13,623 2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-30%) 17,305 24,634 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (30%) 16,227 12,439 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (11%) 16,168 14,520 5. Tata Nexon (3%) 14,769 14,315 6. Hyundai Creta (33%) 14,026 10,532 7. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-28%) 13,394 18,623 8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (30%) 11,995 9,221 9. Tata Punch (3%) 10,894 10,526 10. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (8%) 10,045 –

In the second half of the table, the Hyundai Creta came in at sixth with a total of 14,026 units as against 10,532 units with a YoY volume increase of 33 per cent. The facelifted version of the Creta is expected to go on sale in early 2024 in India and is currently the best-selling midsize SUV as it finished ahead of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara by a big margin.

It was also the only Hyundai model in the top ten PV sales table last month. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire finished in the seventh position with a total of 13,394 units against 18,623 units with a YoY negative sales drop of 28 per cent – the biggest slump within the top ten.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco ended up eighth ahead of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The Maruti Suzuki midsize SUV beat Kia Seltos for second position in the segment tally.