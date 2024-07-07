Top 10 Cars June 2024 – Punch, Swift, Creta, Ertiga, Baleno, Nexon

In the top 10 cars sold in June 2024 table, the Tata Punch reclaimed the top spot, surpassing the new Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

In the top 10 sales charts for June 2024, the Tata Punch reclaimed the top spot, selling 18,238 units compared to 10,990 units in the same period last year, marking a 66 per cent year-on-year growth as the micro SUV was the most sold SUV in the country yet again. This placed it ahead of the Swift, which recently received its new generation and has already achieved strong sales figures.

The latest Maruti Suzuki Swift features evolutionary exterior updates and a more premium interior with new features. It now includes a new 1.2L three-cylinder Z-series petrol engine, available with either a manual or an AMT transmission. In June 2024, the Swift recorded 16,422 units sold, compared to 15,955 units in the same month last year in India.

This resulted in a year-on-year sales increase of 3 per cent. The Hyundai Creta secured third place with 16,293 units sold, up from 14,447 units in the same period last year, marking a 13 per cent year-on-year sales growth.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) Sales In June 2024 Sales In June 2023 1. Tata Punch (66%) 18,238 10,990 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (3%) 16,422 15,955 3. Hyundai Creta (13%) 16,293 14,447 4. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (89%) 15,902 8,422 5. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (6%) 14,895 14,895 6. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-21%) 13,790 17,481 7. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (44%) 13,421 9,322 8. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (25%) 13,172 10,578 9. Mahindra Scorpio (42%) 12,307 8,648 10. Tata Nexon (-13%) 12,066 13,827

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga secured the fourth position, with 15,902 units sold compared to 8,422 units last year, achieving a significant year-on-year growth of 89 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded 14,895 units, down from 15,829 units in June 2023, resulting in a 6 per cent year-on-year decline. Despite this, it finished ahead of the WagonR tall-riding hatchback.

The Brezza compact SUV finished in the eighth position with 13,172 units sold, up from 10,538 units last year, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 25 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which is set for a significant update later this year, took the seventh position with 13,421 units sold, compared to 9,322 units last year, marking a robust year-on-year growth of 44 per cent.

The Mahindra Scorpio secured the ninth position, selling 12,307 units compared to 8,648 units last year, reflecting a 42 per cent year-on-year growth. The Tata Nexon compact SUV rounded out the top ten with 12,066 units sold, down from 13,827 units in the same period last year, indicating a year-on-year decline of 13 per cent.