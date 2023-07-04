Top 10 Cars June 2023 – WagonR, Swift, Creta, Baleno, Punch

Maruti Suzuki WagonR finished on top of the sales table with a total of 17,481 units in June 2023 against 19,190 units with a YoY decline of 9 per cent

In the month of June 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR finished on top of the passenger car sales charts as 17,481 units were sold against 19,190 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 9 per cent. The Swift compact hatchback finished in the second position with a total of 15,955 units.

In comparison to the corresponding month last year with 16,213 units, a YoY volume decline of 2 per cent was noted. The Hyundai Creta moved up the rankings to become the third most sold PV in June 2023 and it was also the most sold SUV in the country. The midsize SUV posted a total of 14,447 units against 13,790 units.

This led to a YoY positive sales growth of 5 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno slotted in at fourth with a domestic tally of 14,077 units last month as against 16,103 units in June 2022 with a YoY sales de-growth of 13 per cent. The Tata Nexon finished in the fifth position with a total of 13,827 units against 14,295 units.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) June 2023 Sales June 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-9%) 17,481 19,190 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-2%) 15,955 16,213 3. Hyundai Creta (5%) 14,447 13,790 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-13%) 14,077 16,103 5. Tata Nexon (-3%) 13,827 14,295 6. Hyundai Venue (12%) 11,606 10,321 7. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-18%) 11,323 13,790 8. Tata Punch (6%) 10,990 10,414 9. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (140%) 10,578 4,404 10. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 10,486 –

The compact SUV recorded a YoY sales decline of 3 per cent. In the second half of the table, Hyundai’s Venue finished in the sixth position with a total of 11,606 units against 10,321 units with a YoY growth of 12 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Alto could only manage to finish in the seventh position with a total of 11,323 units against 13,790 units.

The entry-level hatchback registered a YoY volume decline of 18 per cent. The Tata Punch finished in the eighth position with a total of 10,990 units against 10,414 units in June 2022 with a YoY positive sales growth of 6 per cent. The remaining two positions were covered by Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Grand Vitara.

The former posted 10,578 units against 4,404 units with a massive YoY surge of 140 per cent while the latter impressed with a tally of 10,486 units.