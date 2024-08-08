Top 10 Cars July 2024 – Creta Back On Top Ahead Of Swift, WagonR & Punch

In the top 10 car sales charts in July 2024, the Hyundai Creta climbed back up to the top ahead of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, Tata Punch and Ertiga

In the top 10 sales charts for July 2024, the Hyundai Creta climbed back up to the top position, achieving its highest monthly sales ever. The midsize SUV sold 17,350 units, up from 14,062 units in the same month last year, reflecting a 23 per cent year-on-year growth. This impressive performance made it the best-selling SUV in the country.

It surpassed the Swift, which recently gained a new generation and has already shown strong sales figures. The newest iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Swift showcases evolutionary changes to its exterior and a more upscale interior with added features. It now comes with a new 1.2L three-cylinder Z-series petrol engine, which can be paired with either a manual or an AMT transmission.

In July 2024, the Swift sold 16,854 units, a slight decline from the 17,896 units sold during the same month the previous year in India. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR secured third place in sales, with 16,191 units sold in July 2024. This is a significant increase from the 12,970 units sold during the same period last year, reflecting a 25 per cent year-on-year growth.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) Sales In July 2024 Sales In July 2023 1. Hyundai Creta (23%) 17,350 14,062 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-6%) 16,854 17,896 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (25%) 16,191 12,970 4. Tata Punch (34%) 16,121 12,019 5. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (9%) 15,701 14,352 6. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (-11%) 14,676 16,543 7. Tata Nexon (13%) 13,902 12,349 8. Mahindra Scorpio (16%) 12,237 10,522 9. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (-1%) 11,916 12,037 10. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-13%) 11,647 13,395

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga claimed the fifth spot with 15,701 units sold, up from 14,352 units last year, representing a 9 per cent year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, the Tata Punch dropped to fourth place despite selling 16,121 units, up from 12,019 units in July 2023, marking a 34 per cent year-on-year increase in volumes.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished in sixth place with 14,676 units sold, a decrease from 16,543 units last year, reflecting an 11 per cent year-on-year decline. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, slated for a significant update later this year, secured the tenth position with 11,647 units sold, down from 13,395 units last year, indicating a 13 per cent year-on-year drop in sales.

The Mahindra Scorpio claimed the eighth spot, with sales reaching 12,237 units, up from 10,522 units last year, marking a 16 per cent year-on-year growth. In seventh place, the Tata Nexon compact SUV sold 13,902 units, an increase from 12,349 units in the same period last year, reflecting a 13 per cent year-on-year growth.