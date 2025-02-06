Top 10 Cars January 2025 – WagonR, Creta, Swift, Punch, Scorpio

Maruti Suzuki WagonR finished on top of car sales standings in January 2025 ahead of Baleno, Creta, Swift and Punch

The auto market witnessed strong sales momentum in January 2025 with several models recording impressive growth. Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate with the Wagon R emerging as the best-selling car of the month, registering 24,078 units, a significant 36 per cent increase from January 2024. The Baleno secured the second spot with 19,965 units, maintaining steady demand with a modest 2 per cent rise.

Hyundai’s Creta claimed third place with 18,522 units, showing a healthy 40 per cent growth, largely driven by the popularity of its latest-generation model and the arrival of the Creta Electric. The EV did help the brand to register the highest monthly sales for Creta in a single month and it was also the most sold SUV in January 2025.

The Swift, positioned at number four, recorded 17,081 units, reflecting an 11 per cent year-on-year increase. Tata Punch, despite a slight dip, managed 16,231 units, securing the fifth spot. The Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki’s premium SUV offering, continued its upward trend, achieving 15,784 sales, a strong 17 per cent growth over last year.

Top 10 Cars Jan 2025 (YoY) January 2025 Sales January 2024 Sales 1. Wagon R (+36%) 24,078 17,756 2. Baleno (+2%) 19,965 19,630 3. Creta (+40%) 18,522 13,212 4. Swift (+11%) 17,081 15,370 5. Punch (-10%) 16,231 17,978 6. Grand Vitara (+17%) 15,784 13,438 7. Scorpio (+8%) 15,442 14,293 8. Nexon (-10%) 15,397 17,182 9. Dzire (-8%) 15,383 16,773 10. Fronx (+11%) 15,192 13,643

Mahindra’s Scorpio also remained in high demand with 15,442 units sold, an 8 per cent rise. Tata Nexon slipped to eighth place with 15,397 units, reflecting a 10 per cent drop. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire followed closely at ninth place with 15,383 units, seeing an 8 per cent decline compared to January 2024.

The new generation Dzire entered the market only recently with a host of revisions inside and out and is powered by the same Z-series engine as the Swift. Rounding off the top 10 was the Fronx, with 15,192 units sold, marking an 11 per cent increase. The surge in sales for SUVs like the Creta, Grand Vitara, and Scorpio highlights the growing preference for midsize SUVs vehicles with modern features.

Maruti Suzuki remains the leader with multiple entries in the top 10 while Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra also hold strong positions with their SUV-focused strategies.

Info Source: Autopunditz