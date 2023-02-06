Top 10 Cars January 2023 – Alto, Baleno, Nexon, Punch, Creta

Maruti Suzuki Alto finished on top of the volume table in January 2023 with 21,411 units against 12,342 units with a positive growth of 73 per cent

It is business as usual for Maruti Suzuki as it dominated the top ten sales charts for the month of January 2023. This time around the Alto entry-level hatchback got back to the top with 21,411 unit sales as against 12,342 units in January 2022 with a YoY positive sales growth of 73 per cent – buoyed by the good reception for the new-gen Alto K10.

The WagonR also moved up the rankings to second with 20,466 units in the first month of this calendar year with 20,466 units as against 20,334 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 1 per cent. The Swift compact hatchback finished in the third position with 16,440 units against 19,108 units.

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 14 per cent. The Baleno premium hatchback slotted in at fourth with 16,357 units as against 6,791 units with a massive YoY growth of 141 per cent – the highest within the top ten. The Tata Nexon continued to be the most sold SUV in India and it finished fifth in the overall volume standings.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) January 2023 Sales January 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Alto (73%) 21,411 12,342 2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (1%) 20,466 20,334 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-14%) 16,440 19,108 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (141%) 16,357 6,791 5. Tata Nexon (13%) 15,567 13,816 6. Hyundai Creta (52%) 15,037 9,869 7. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (50%) 14,359 9,576 8. Tata Punch (20%) 12,006 10,027 9. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (11%) 11,709 10,528 10. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-24%) 11,317 14,967

The compact SUV posted a total of 15,567 units as against 13,816 units in January 2022 with a YoY positive volume increase of 13 per cent. In the second half of the table, Hyundai’s Creta finished in the sixth position with 15,037 units against 9,869 units with a YoY growth of 52 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the seventh most sold passenger car in the country with 14,359 units against 9,576 units in January 2022 with a YoY surge of 50 per cent. The Tata Punch micro SUV finished in the eighth position with 12,006 units against 10,027 units with a YoY growth of 20 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco ended up ninth with 11,709 units against 10,528 units with a growth of 11 per cent. The Dzire compact sedan could only manage tenth with a YoY drop of 24 per cent.