Top 10 Cars In Nov 2021 – Wagon R, Swift, Alto, Nexon, Seltos, Creta

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R led the sales charts in the month of November 2021 ahead of Swift, Alto, Vitara Brezza and Creta

In the month of November 2021, Maruti Suzuki’s Wagon R finished on top of the sales charts after a long period. The tall-riding hatchback garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 16,853 units last month as against 16,256 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY positive sales growth of 3.6 per cent.

Its bigger sibling, the Swift, was the second most sold car in the country last month. The compact hatchback rivalling against the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios recorded a total of 14,568 units as against 18,498 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 21 per cent as it finished narrowly ahead of the Alto.

The entry-level hatchback finished in the third position with 13,812 unit sales in the month of November 2021 as against 15,321 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY de-growth of 9.8 per cent. MSIL appears to be working on the next generation Alto judging by the recent set of spy images and it could go on sale sometime later next year.

Top 10 Models (YoY) Sales In November 2021 Sales In November 2020 1. Maruti WagonR (3.6%) 16,853 16,256 2. Maruti Swift (-21%) 14,568 18,498 3. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-9.8%) 13,812 15,321 4. Maruti Vitara Brezza (37.2%) 10,760 7,838 5. Hyundai Creta (-14.2%) 10,300 12,017 6. Maruti Baleno (-44.4%) 9,931 17,872 7. Tata Nexon (63.2%) 9,831 6,021 8. Maruti Eeco (-14.4%) 9,571 11,183 9. Maruti Ertiga (-8.4%) 8,752 9,557 10. Kia Seltos (-5.9%) 8,659 9,205

The Vitara Brezza slotted in at fourth with 10,760 units as against 7,838 units in November 2020 with a healthy YoY volume increase of 37.2 per cent. The sub-four-metre SUV will be subjected to a massive overhaul next year as it will boast a redesigned exterior and a more premium interior. The Global C platform is also expected to be updated in its new avatar.

It will likely debut in the early parts of 2022. The Hyundai Creta was the most sold midsize SUV in the country last month and it finished fifth in the overall charts as well. The five-seater recorded a total of 10,300 units as against 12,017 units in November 2020 with a YoY negative growth of 14.2 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished sixth with 9,931 units as against 17,872 units during the same month last year with a YoY decline of 44.4 per cent. A heavily updated Baleno is also prepared for launch next year and its images had already been leaked. Tata’s consistently performing Nexon finished seventh with 9,831 units as against 6,021 units.

This led to YoY growth of 63.2 per cent while Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Kia Seltos covered the remaining three places with each of them posting negative sales growths.