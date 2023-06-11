Top 10 Cars In May 2023 – Baleno, Swift, Nexon, Punch, Creta

Maruti Suzuki Baleno led the sales charts for top ten cars in the month of May 2023 as it finished ahead of Swift and WagonR

In the month of May 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno finished on top of the sales charts with a domestic tally of 18,733 units as against 13,970 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume increase of 34 per cent. The Swift compact hatchback was the second most sold passenger car in the country last month.

The Swift posted a total of 17,346 units last month as against 14,133 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY sales growth of 23 per cent. The WagonR finished in the third position with 16,258 unit sales as against 16,814 units in May 2022 with a YoY negative volume growth of 3 per cent in India.

The Hyundai Creta regained the top position in the SUV sales table. The midsize SUV recorded a total of 14,449 units as against 10,973 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 32 per cent. The Tata Nexon finished in the fifth position with 14,423 unit sales as against 14,614 units with a minor YoY drop of 1 per cent.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) Sales In May 2023 Sales In May 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (34%) 18,733 13,970 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (23%) 17,346 14,133 3. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (-3%) 16,258 16,814 4. Hyundai Creta (32%) 14,449 10,973 5. Tata Nexon (-1%) 14,423 14,614 6. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (30%) 13,398 10,312 7. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (22%) 12,818 10,482 8. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-2%) 11,315 11,603 9. Tata Punch (9%) 11,124 10,241 10. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (-6%) 10,528 12,226

In the second half of the top 10 passenger car sales table, Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza finished in the sixth position with a domestic tally of 13,398 units against 10,312 units with a YoY positive sales increase of 30 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco slotted in at seventh with 12,818 units against 10,482 units with a YoY growth of 22 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire finished in the eighth position with a total of 11,315 units against 11,603 units in May 2022 with a YoY volume dip of 2 per cent. The Tata Punch ended up ninth with 11,124 units against 10,241 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 9 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rounded out the top ten with 10,528 units in May 2023 as against 12,226 units with a YoY volume decline of 6 per cent.