Top 10 Cars In May 2022 – WagonR, Nexon, Creta, Brezza, Baleno, Alto

Maruti Suzuki WagonR finished on top of the sales charts ahead of Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Swift in the month of May 2022

In the month of May 2022, the automotive industry saw a big increase in YoY volume sales and it was reflected in the top ten volume sales. While the Maruti Suzuki WagonR continued to sit at the top of the sales charts, the remaining positions saw a notable shake-up with the second position maintained by Tata Nexon compact SUV.

The WagonR tall-riding hatchback posted a cumulative domestic tally of 16,814 unit sales as against 2,086 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 706 per cent. The Nexon sub-four-metre SUV garnered a total of 14,614 units against 6,439 units in May 2021 with a healthy YoY surge of 127 per cent in India.

It was also the most sold SUV in the country and the top ten table witnessed the presence of three SUVs – underlining the popularity of compact and midsize SUV segments. The Maruti Suzuki Swift was the third most sold passenger car in India last month with 14,133 units as against 7,005 units during the same period last year.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) May 2022 Sales May 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (706%) 16,814 2,086 2. Tata Nexon (127%) 14,614 6,439 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift (102%) 14,133 7,005 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (191%) 13,970 4,803 5. Maruti Suzuki Alto (302%) 12,933 3,220 6. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (354%) 12,226 2,964 7. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (99%) 11,603 5,819 8. Hyundai Creta (46%) 10,973 7,527 9. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (856%) 10,482 1,096 10. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (289%) 10,312 2,648

This led to a YoY sales growth of 102 per cent. The Baleno finished in the fourth position with 13,970 units against 4,803 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY sales surge of 191 per cent. The Alto entry-level hatch found itself in the fifth position with 12,933 units against 3,220 units in May 2021 with a YoY growth of 302 per cent.

In the second half of the table, the recently facelifted Ertiga finished in the sixth position with 12,226 units against 2,964 units with a YoY growth of 354 per cent. The Dzire posted 11,603 units against 5,819 units with a YoY growth of 99 per cent. The Hyundai Creta ended up eighth with 10,973 unit sales against 7,527 units in May 2021.

This led to YoY growth of 46 per cent while the Eeco and Vitara Brezza covered the remaining two positions. The budget van recorded 10,482 units against 1,096 units with a surge of 856 per cent while the Brezza garnered 10,312 units against 2,648 units with a growth of 289 per cent.