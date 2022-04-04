Top 10 Cars In March 2022 – WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Punch, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki WagonR finished on top of the sales charts with 24,634 units in March 2022 against 18,757 units with a YoY sales growth of 31 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) continued to have the stronghold in the auto space with WagonR leading the sales charts in the month of March 2022. The largest carmaker in the country introduced the mildly updated WagonR a few weeks and last month, a total of 24,634 units were sold against 18,757 units with a healthy YoY sales increase of 31 per cent.

The Dzire compact sedan is another regular feature in the top ten monthly sales charts as 18,623 units were recorded against 11,434 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume surge of 63 per cent. The Baleno had its facelifted version introduced in February with a slew of revisions inside and out alongside some segment-first equipment.

In March 2022, the premium hatchback finished third with a domestic total of 14,520 units as against 21,217 units during the corresponding month in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 32 per cent. The Tata Nexon stormed to fourth and it was the most sold SUV in the country last month as 14,315 units were registered against 8,683 units.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) March 2022 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (31%) 24,634 18,757 2. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (63%) 18,623 11,434 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-32%) 14,520 21,217 4. Tata Nexon (65%) 14,315 8,683 5. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-37%) 13,623 21,714 6. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (10%) 12,439 11,274 7. Hyundai Creta (-17%) 10,532 12,640 8. Tata Punch 10,526 – 9. Hyundai Grand i10 (-12%) 9,687 11,020 10. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (-20%) 9,221 11,547

This led to a YoY sales growth of 65 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Swift was the fifth most sold passenger car in the country last month as 13,623 units were recorded against 21,714 units in March 2021 with a YoY sales drop of 37 per cent. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished sixth as the brand dominated with six models within the top ten.

The compact SUV is due a big upgrade by the middle of this year and last month, it managed a total of 12,439 units against 11,274 units with a YoY growth of 10 per cent. The Hyundai Creta finished in the seventh position with 10,532 units against 12,640 units in March 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 17 per cent.

Tata Motors introduced the Punch micro SUV late last year and it has been well received amongst customers, judging by its consistent showing in garnering sales volume. It finished eighth with 10,526 units while Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Suzuki Eeco ended up ninth and tenth respectively.