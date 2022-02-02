Top 10 Cars In January 2022 – WagonR, Swift, Nexon, Seltos, Venue

Maruti Suzuki took six out of the top ten spots on the January 2022 sales chart, with Tata, Hyundai, and Kia grabbing the rest

In January 2022, Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R was the highest-selling car in the Indian market, with a total of 20,334 units sold. The tallboy hatchback registered a sales growth of 18.4 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. Maruti Swift grabbed second place on the sales chart, with 19,108 units sold, recording an 11.2 per cent YoY increase in sales.

Following it is Maruti Dzire, of which 14,967 units were sold last month, with a 1.0 per cent YoY drop in sales. Tata Nexon took the fourth spot on the January 2022 sales chart, with a sales figure of 13,816 units, which is a massive 67.9 per cent increase in sales on a YoY basis.

Next in line are Maruti Suzuki’s Alto and Ertiga, in that order, with a sales figure of 12,342 units and 11,847 units, respectively. Kia Seltos took the seventh spot, with a total of 11,483 units sold in Jan 2022. After that, we have Hyundai Venue in the eighth position, which achieved a sales figure of 11,377 units.

Maruti sold a total of 10,528 units of Eeco last month, which puts the van at the ninth spot on the January 2022 sales chart. At the tenth spot, we have a surprise entry – Tata Punch – which achieved a sales figure of 10,027 units.

Most of the highest selling cars in India continue to be Maruti Suzuki vehicles. Tata Motors, however, has continued to surprise everyone with its sales performance. The Nexon was the best-selling compact SUV in India in January 2022, and Punch is also enjoying a lot of sales success.

Top 10 Cars In January 2022 January 2022 January 2021 1. Maruti Wagon-R (18.4%) 20,334 17,165 2. Maruti Swift (11.2%) 19,108 17,180 3. Maruti Dzire (-1%) 14,967 15,125 4. Tata Nexon (67.9%) 13,816 8,225 5. Maruti Alto (-32.4%) 12,342 18,260 6. Maruti Ertiga (23.8%) 11,847 9,565 7. Kia Seltos (16.3%) 11,483 9,869 8. Hyundai Venue (-3.4%) 11,377 11,779 9. Maruti Eeco (-9.8%) 10,528 11,680 10. Tata Punch 10,027 –

Maruti Ertiga continues to be the best-selling MPV in the Indian market in Jan 2022. Kia Seltos was the highest-selling midsize MPV in our country last month. It is worth noting that Hyundai Creta and Maruti Vitara Brezza did not make it to the top 10 list on the sales chart.