Top 10 Cars In FY22 – WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Creta, Nexon, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the most sold car in FY2021-22 as 1,88,838 units were sold against 1,60,330 units with a YoY volume increase of 17.7 per cent

In the financial year 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022 period), Maruti Suzuki had the WagonR finish at the top of the sales charts with a domestic total of 1,88,838 units as against 1,60,330 units during the same period the previous FY with a healthy YoY sales growth of 17.7 per cent as it beat siblings Swift, Baleno and Alto.

The Swift compact hatchback posted a total of 1,67,827 units last fiscal as against 1,72,671 units during April 2020 to March 2021 period with a YoY sales drop of 2.8 per cent. The Baleno was the third most sold passenger vehicle last FY with a total of 1,46,183 units as against 1,63,445 units in FY2020-21 with a YoY volume decline of 10.5 per cent.

The Alto entry-level hatchback finished in the fourth position with 1,45,167 units as against 1,58,992 units with a YoY de-growth of 8.7 per cent. The Dzire compact sedan recorded a total of 1,26,790 units against 1,28,251 units with a YoY drop of 1.1 per cent as it continued to be the most sold sedan in the country.

Top 10 Cars In FY22 (YoY) FY2021-22 FY2020-21 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (17.7%) 1,88,838 1,60,330 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-2.8%) 1,67,827 1,72,671 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-10.5%) 1,46,183 1,63,445 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-8.7%) 1,45,167 1,58,992 5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-1.1%) 1,26,790 1,28,251 6. Tata Nexon (94.6%) 1,24,130 63,757 7. Hyundai Creta (-1.6%) 1,18,092 1,20,035 8. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (32.2%) 1,17,150 88,571 9. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (20.1%) 1,13,711 94,635 10. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (3.1%) 1,08,345 1,05,081

The second half of the table saw the presence of Tata Nexon in sixth with 1,24,130 unit sales as against 63,757 units in FY2020-21 with a massive YoY surge of 94.6 per cent – the highest for any model within the top ten. The compact SUV was also the most sold SUV last FY as it outsold Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

The Creta midsize SUV finished in the seventh position with 1,18,092 units as against 1,20,035 units during the same period last fiscal with a YoY volume drop of 1.6 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ended up eighth as the most sold MPV in India registered a total of 1,17,150 units as against 88,571 units with a YoY growth of 32.2 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished in the ninth position with 1,13,711 unit sales against 94,635 units with a YoY growth of 20.1 per cent while the Eeco rounded out the top ten with 1,08,345 units against 1,05,081 units with a YoY growth of 3.1 per cent.