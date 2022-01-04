Top 10 Cars In December 2021 – Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, Nexon, Venue

Amongst the top ten cars in December 2021, Tata Nexon recorded the highest growth of 88.7 per cent as 12,899 units were sold

In the month of December 2021, Maruti Suzuki had the Wagon R finish at the top of the sales standings with a domestic tally of 19,729 units as against 17,684 units during the same period in 2020 with a healthy YoY growth of 11.5 per cent. The Swift compact hatchback was the second most sold passenger car last month.

The five-seater, based on the Heartect platform as the Wagon R and some of its other siblings, recorded a total of 15,661 units last month as against 18,131 units during the same period in 2020 with negative YoY volume growth of 13.6 per cent. The Baleno premium hatchback endured a total of 14,458 units to finish third overall.

This when compared to the corresponding period twelve months ago with 18,030 units, a YoY sales decline of close to 20 per cent was registered. Tata Motors beat Hyundai to secure second position in the monthly sales chart for manufacturers in December 2021 by posting its highest monthly numbers in a decade.

Top 10 Cars In December December 2021 December 2020 1. Maruti WagonR (11.5%) 19,729 17,684 2. Maruti Swift (-13.6%) 15,661 18,131 3. Maruti Baleno (-19.8%) 14,458 18,030 4. Tata Nexon (88.7%) 12,899 6,835 5. Maruti Ertiga (29%) 11,840 9,177 6. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-38.4%) 11,170 18,140 7. Maruti Dzire (-23.3%) 10,633 13,868 8. Hyundai Venue (-15.8%) 10,360 12,313 9. Maruti Vitara Brezza (-22.2%) 9,531 12,251 10. Maruti Eeco (-18.2%) 9,165 11,215

In addition, Tata also recorded its highest quarterly sales in a decade. The Nexon compact SUV contributed to the major volume with a massive YoY growth of 88.7 per cent as 12,899 units were sold against 6,835 units in December 2020. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished in the fifth position with 11,840 units against 9,177 units during the same period last year.

This when compared to the same period in 2020, a YoY volume increase of 29 per cent was noted. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki had the Alto end up sixth with 11,170 units as against 18,140 units during the same period last year with a YoY decline of 38.4 per cent. A new generation Alto is expected to arrive towards the end of this year. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the seventh most sold car in India last month with 10,633 units as against 13,868 units with a 23.3 per cent drop. The Hyundai Venue slotted in at eighth ahead of Vitara Brezza and Eeco, and all three of them endured YoY de-growth.