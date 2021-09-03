Top 10 Cars In August 2021 – Baleno, Nexon, Seltos, Venue

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the most sold car in the country in the month of August 2021 as 15,646 units were recorded with 46 per cent YoY growth

In the month of August 2021, Maruti Suzuki had the Baleno finish on top of the sales charts with a cumulative domestic tally of 15,646 units as against 10,742 units during the same period in 2020 with healthy YoY volume growth of 46 per cent. The entry-level Alto hatchback finished in the second position with 13,236 unit sales.

This when compared to the corresponding month in 2020 with 14,397 units, the largest carmaker in the country recorded 8 per cent negative sales growth with the Alto. The Vitara Brezza compact SUV was the third most sold passenger car in the country last month as 12,906 units were registered as against 6,903 units in August 2020.

This led to a massive YoY sales surge of 87 per cent as it was the most sold SUV in India. The Hyundai Creta was not far away as it slotted in at the fourth position with 12,597 units as against 11,758 units during the same period twelve months ago with a 7 per cent increase in volumes. The mid-size SUV was just 309 units shy of the Vitara Brezza.

Top 10 Models (YoY) Sales In August 2021 Sales In August 2020 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (46%) 15,646 10,742 2. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-8%) 13,236 14,397 3. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (87%) 12,906 6,903 4. Hyundai Creta (7%) 12,597 11,758 5. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-16%) 12,483 14,869 6. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (17%) 10,666 9,115 7. Tata Nexon (93%) 10,006 5,179 8. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (-30%) 9,628 13,770 9. Kia Seltos (-19%) 8,619 10,655 10. Hyundai Venue (1%) 8,377 8,267

The Maruti Suzuki Swift garnered a total of 12,483 unit sales in August 2021 as against 14,869 units during the same period last year with 16 per cent de-growth for the fifth position. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki Eeco stood in at sixth with 10,666 units as against 9,115 units with a 17 per cent increase in volume numbers on a YoY basis.

The Tata Nexon impressed yet again with just over 10,000 unit sales as against 5,179 units in August 2020 with a 93 per cent jump in domestic tally. Tata will be strengthening its SUV portfolio with the debut of the Punch micro SUV this festive season and it will compete against Mahindra KUV NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis amongst others.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R finished in the eighth position with 9,628 units against 13,770 units in August 2020 with 30 per cent de-growth. Kia’s Seltos covered the ninth place with 8,619 units against 10,655 units with a 19 per cent decline while Hyundai Venue rounded out the top ten with 8,377 units against 8,267 units with 1 per cent growth.