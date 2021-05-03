Maruti Suzuki had seven models finishing in the top ten sales charts in the month of April 2021 as the remaining positions were occupied by Hyundai

In the month of April 2021, Maruti Suzuki’s Wagon R finished on top as the best-selling passenger car in the Indian market. The tall riding hatchback posted a total of 18,656 units as it outsold its sibling Swift by a slender margin. In recent months, we have seen Swift ending up on top of the volume charts but it did not turn out to be the case in April.

Last month, the Swift recorded 18,316 units and it recently received a minor update with the addition of three dual-tone colour schemes, a redesigned grille section and few other features. The Alto entry-level hatchback is one of the consistent sellers for the largest carmaker in the country over the years but it could not finish on top of the sales charts in recent times.

Nevertheless, it is still going strong as 17,303 dispatches were made in April 2021. The Baleno premium hatchback competes against Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz and last month, 16,384 units were registered. The Dzire compact sedan has long been the best-selling sedan in India and the scenario did not change last time out as 14,073 units were sold.

Top 10 Cars In April 2021 Unit Sales 1. Maruti WagonR 18,656 2. Maruti Swift 18,316 3. Maruti Alto 17,303 4. Maruti Baleno 16,384 5. Maruti Dzire 14,073 6. Hyundai Creta 12,463 7. Hyundai Grand i10 11,540 8. Maruti Eeco 11,469 9. Hyundai Venue 11,245 10. Maruti Vitara Brezza 11,220

Hyundai’s Creta garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 12,463 units last month to finish in the sixth position. The mid-size SUV revived its sales fortunes when the second generation entered the market early last year. It is one of the key reasons for Hyundai achieving one million cumulative production milestone with the SUVs in India.

Moreover, the Creta opened up the mid-size SUV segment and showcased its volume potential leading to more manufacturers stepping on the bandwagon wanting to grab a pie. The Grand i10 Nios was the seventh most sold passenger car in India last month as 11,540 units were recorded while Maruti Suzuki’s Eeco grabbed the eighth position.

In a similar fashion to Creta, the Venue headed the compact SUV space in April 2021 as 11,245 units were posted. Its main rival, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished tenth narrowly behind the Venue as only 25 units separated them.