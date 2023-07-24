Top 10 Cars H1 2023 – Wagon R, Baleno, Nexon, Creta, Punch

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R finished on top of the passenger car sales table in H1 2023 as against 1,13,407 units with a YoY drop of 4 per cent

In the first half of this calendar year, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R finished on top of the passenger car sales charts with a domestic tally of 1,09,278 units as against 1,13,407 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative volume growth of 4 per cent. The Swift compact hatchback posted a total of 1,04,465 units in India.

Compared to the same period in 2022 with 91,177 units, a YoY positive sales growth of 15 per cent was noted. The Baleno premium hatchback recorded a total of 1,00,107 units in the opening half of the year as against 74,892 units in H1 2022 with a YoY volume surge of 34 per cent. The top three were also the ones to register over one lakh unit sales in H1 2023.

The Tata Nexon impressed yet again with a total of 87,501 units as against 82,770 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY growth of 6 per cent. The Hyundai Creta finished in the fifth position with 82,566 units against 67,421 units with a YoY growth of 22 per cent. Both Nexon and Creta are waiting to get new avatars in India.

Top 10 Cars H1 2023 (YoY) Sales In H1 2023 Sales In H1 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (-4%) 1,09,278 1,13,407 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (15%) 1,04,465 91,177 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (34%) 1,00,107 74,892 4. Tata Nexon (6%) 87,501 82,770 5. Hyundai Creta (22%) 82,566 67,421 6. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (42%) 82,185 57,751 7. Maruti Suzuki Alto (18%) 80,903 68,680 8. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-16%) 72,278 85,929 9. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (12%) 67,732 60,705 10. Tata Punch (10%) 67,117 60,932

In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza garnered a total of 82,185 units in the first half of this CY as against 57,751 units with a YoY sales increase of 42 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Alto entry-level hatchback recorded 80,903 unit sales as against 68,680 units with a YoY sales growth of 18 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire posted 72,278 units in H1 2023 as against 85,929 units with a YoY decline of 16 per cent. The Eeco minivan finished in the ninth position with 67,732 units as against 60,705 units with a YoY growth of 12 per cent.

The Tata Punch micro SUV ended up tenth with 67,117 units against 60,932 units with a growth of 10 per cent in India.