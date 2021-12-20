Top 10 Cars Exported In Nov 2021 – Dzire, Swift, Baleno, Creta, Seltos

Dzire compact sedan finished on top of the export sales charts in the month of November 2021 with 5,856 units and 371.1 per cent YoY growth

In the month of November 2021, the Dzire compact sedan emerged as the most exported passenger car from India as 5,856 units were shipped against 1,243 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 371.1 per cent. The five-seater is also the best-selling sedan in the country for a long period of time and it received a mild update this year.

The Swift compact hatchback finished in the second position with 3,623 units as against 898 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 303.4 per cent. Maruti Suzuki also gave the Swift a minor update with grille change and the addition of new colour schemes earlier this year in the domestic market.

The Suzuki Baleno was the third most exported model from India last month as 3,359 units were registered against 2,527 units in November 2020 with a YoY growth close to 33 per cent. Hyundai had the Creta finish in the fourth position with 2,472 units as against 2,910 units in November 2020 with a YoY negative growth of 15 per cent.

Top 10 Cars Exported (YoY) November 2021 November 2020 1. Suzuki Dzire (371.1%) 5,856 1,243 2. Suzuki Swift (303.4%) 3,623 898 3. Suzuki Baleno (32.9%) 3,359 2,527 4. Hyundai Creta (-15%) 2,472 2,910 5. Nissan Sunny (-5%) 2,379 2,265 6. Hyundai Verna (-12%) 2,374 2,698 7. Kia Seltos (5.6%) 2,308 2,184 8. Hyundai Grand i10 (-2.9%) 2,202 2,269 9. Suzuki Vitara Brezza (498.3%) 1,825 305 10. Suzuki Alto (101.1%) 1,700 845

While the Sunny sedan is not on sale in India, it is exported to overseas markets from the Renault-Nissan alliance’s production facility in Tamil Nadu as it sees good demand. In the month of November 2021, 2,379 units were shipped as against 2,265 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY decline of 5 per cent.

In the second half of the table, Hyundai’s Verna midsize sedan finished in the sixth position with 2,374 units as against 2,698 units in November 2020 with a YoY decline of 12 per cent. The Kia Seltos slotted in at seventh with 2,308 units last month as against 2,184 units during the same period last year with a YoY surge of 5.6 per cent.

Another Hyundai in the top ten was the Grand i10 as 2,202 units were shipped against 2,269 units. with a 2.9 per cent decline. The Swift rival finished ahead of the Vitara Brezza compact SUV and the Alto small hatchback.