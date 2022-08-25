Top 10 Cars Discounts In August – Alturas, Kicks, Celerio, Compass, Harrier

Mahindra Alturas G4 is sold with a cash discount of Rs. 2.20 lakh and Rs. 20,000 in accessories in the month of August 2022

In the month of August 2022, Mahindra’s Alturas G4 comes with the highest discounts out of them all as it can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 2.20 lakh and Rs. 20,000 in accessories. The Nissan Kicks midsize SUV is sold with Rs. 21,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 corporate bonus and Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus.

To make the deal sweater, a special rate of interest of 6.99 per cent is also provided. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is retailed with Rs. 35,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 in corporate bonus and Rs. 4,000 in exchange bonus taking the total to Rs. 54,000. The same can be applied to the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, which received a new 1.0L K10C petrol engine with idle start/stop tech recently.

The Mahindra XUV300 can be had with Rs. 23,000 cash discount, Rs. 25,000 in corporate bonus and Rs. 4,000 in exchange bonus, taking the total up to Rs. 52,000. The Renault Triber is offered with Rs. 15,000 in cash discount, Rs. 20,000 in corporate bonus and Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus along with Rs. 5,000 in accessories.

Model Cash Discount Corporate Bonus + Exchange Bonus Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2,20,000 + 20,000 (Accessories) Nissan Kicks Rs. 21,000 + Special rate of interest 6.99% Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Celerio Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti S-presso Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra XUV300 Rs. 23,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Ignis Rs. 28,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Renault Triber Rs. 15,000 + 5,000 (Accessories) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Jeep Compass Rs. 50,000 Hyundai Kona EV Rs. 50,000 Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Harrier Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata safari Rs. 40,000

The Jeep Compass comes with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 in the month of August 2022 in India while the Hyundai Kona Electric is sold with Rs. 50,000 cash discount. The facelifted version of the Kona EV will be launched later this calendar year with a revised exterior and interior alongside the inclusion of new features and technologies.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is currently the entry-level offering from the second largest car producer in the country and it competes against Maruti Suzuki Swift. The compact hatch is offered with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, corporate bonus of Rs. 10,000 and exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000, taking the total to Rs. 48,000.

The Harrier and Safari can be purchased with corporate bonus of Rs. 40,000 each while the five-seater midsize SUV comes with an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 as exchange bonus.