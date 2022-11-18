Top 10 Cars Discount Nov 2022 – Harrier, Compass, WR-V, Kushaq, Kona

In November 2022, Alturas G4 comes with cash discount of Rs. 2.20 lakh and Rs. 20,000 in accessories, Rs. 50,000 & Rs. 11,500 in exchange bonus and corp discount

In the penultimate month of the calendar year 2022, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Alturas G4 is offered with a highly attractive cash discount of Rs. 2.20 lakh and Rs. 20,000 in accessories while the exchange bonus and corporate bonus stand at Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 11,500 respectively – taking the total to Rs. 3,01,500.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is sold with a cash discount of Rs. 1 lakh and the facelifted version of the electric SUV is expected to launch in the near future. The Skoda Kushaq midsize SUV is available with a cash discount of Rs. 1 lakh along with additional benefits such as a four-year service package and Rs. 25,000 is cash discount on HDFC Bank card.

Its sibling, the VW Taigun, comes with a cash discount of Rs. 80,000 and the Jeep Compass can also be had with a cash discount of Rs. 80k. The Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV can be bought with a cash discount of up to Rs. 32,000 and Rs. 18,000 in accessories,

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Bonus Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2,20,000 + 20,000 (Accessories) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500 Hyundai Kona EV Rs. 1,00,000 NIL Skoda Kushaq Rs. 1 Lakh+ Benefits (4 yr Service Pack + Rs 25K Cash Discount on HDFC Bank Card on Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun Up To Rs. 80,000 NIL Jeep Compass Up To Rs. 80,000 Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 32,000 + 18,000 (Accessories) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V Up to Rs. 30,000 or Free Accessories Worth 36,144 Rs. 17,000 + Rs. 5,000 + 5,000 Loyalty Bonus Tata Harrier Rs. 30,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Safari Rs. 30,000 Rs. 30,000 Nissan Kicks Up to Rs. 20,000 + Finance Offer (6.99%) Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000

It is accompanied by Rs. 25,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 4,000 in corporate bonus – taking the total to Rs. 79,000. The Honda WR-V based on Jazz’s platform can be had with a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 36,144 is available as a choice.

Honda customers are availed of Rs. 5,000 in loyalty bonus, Rs. 17,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 in corporate discount. The Tata Harrier is sold in India this month with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 5,000 in corporate bonus – taking the total up to Rs. 65,000.

The safari comes with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 while the Nissan Kicks is retailed with up to Rs. 20,000 in cash discount, finance offer of 6.99 per cent, Rs. 30,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 in corporate bonus – total stands at up to Rs. 60,000 and a finance offer.