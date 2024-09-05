Top 10 Cars August 2024 – Brezza, Ertiga, Creta, Punch, Fronx, Scorpio

In the August 2024 top 10 car sales table, Maruti Suzuki Brezza surged back to the top spot outperforming competitors like Ertiga, Creta, WagonR and Punch

In August 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza reclaimed the top spot in the sales charts, setting a new personal record for monthly sales. The compact SUV moved 19,190 units, marking a significant increase from the 14,572 units sold in August 2023 – a notable year-on-year growth of 32 per cent. This stellar performance secured its position as the best-selling SUV in India as well.

It surpassed the Ertiga which also endured an impressive tally last month. The MPV garnered a domestic tally of 18,580 unit sales as against 12,315 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales surge of 51 per cent. It pushed the Hyundai Creta to the third position despite the midsize SUV recording another appreciable tally.

The Creta registered a total of 16,762 units as against 13,832 units in August 2023 with a YoY sales increase of 21 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR secured fourth place in sales, with 16,450 units sold in August 2024. This is an increase from the 15,578 units sold during the same period last year, reflecting a 6 per cent year-on-year growth.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) Sales In August 2024 Sales In August 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (32%) 19,190 14,572 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (51%) 18,580 12,315 3. Hyundai Creta (21%) 16,762 13,832 4. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (6%) 16,450 15,578 5. Tata Punch (8%) 15,643 14,523 6. Mahindra Scorpio (39%) 13,787 9,898 7. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-31%) 12,844 18,653 8. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-33%) 12,485 18,516 9. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (2%) 12,387 12,164 10. Tata Nexon (53%) 12,289 8,049

In August 2024, the Tata Punch dropped to fifth as it sold 15,643 units against 14,523 units during the same month the previous year with a growth of 8 per cent. The Mahindra Scorpio claimed the sixth spot with 13,787 units sold, up from 9,898 units last year, representing a huge 39 per cent year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Swift was disposed to seventh with 12,844 units, as against 18,653 units in August 2023, marking a 31 per cent year-on-year decrease in volumes.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished in eighth place with 12,485 units sold, a decrease from 18,516 units last year, reflecting a massive 33 per cent year-on-year decline. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx secured the ninth position with 12,387 units sold, up from 12,164 units last year, indicating a 2 per cent year-on-year increase in sales.

The Tata Nexon rounded out the top ten with 12,289 unit sales as against 8,049 units in August 2023 with a YoY volume increase of 53 per cent.

