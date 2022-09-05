Top 10 Cars August 2022 – Baleno, WagonR, Brezza, Nexon, Creta, Punch

Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished on top of the sales table in the month of August 2022 as it outsold WagonR and Brezza

In the month of August 2022, Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Baleno finished on top of the sales charts with a cumulative domestic tally of 18,418 units as against 15,646 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 18 per cent. The WagonR was the second most sold passenger car in the country last month.

The tall-riding hatchback garnered a total of 18,398 units against 9,628 units in August 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 91 per cent. The third place was also covered by Maruti Suzuki as the new Brezza recorded a total of 15,193 units against 12,906 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales growth of 18 per cent.

The compact SUV has regained the top spot in its segment from Tata Nexon and was also the most sold SUV in India last month. The Nexon was not too far behind the Brezza though as only 108 separated them. It was the highest sold model for the homegrown manufacturer while registering its highest ever monthly sales in August 2022.

Model (YoY) August 2022 August 2021 1. Maruti Baleno (18%) 18,418 15,646 2. Maruti WagonR (91%) 18,398 9,628 3. Maruti Brezza (18%) 15,193 12,906 4. Tata Nexon (51%) 15,085 10,006 5. Maruti Alto (9%) 14,388 13,236 6. Hyundai Creta 12,577 12,597 7. Tata Punch 12,006 – 8. Maruti Eeco (12%) 11,999 10,666 9. Maruti Dzire (108%) 11,868 5,714 10. Maruti Swift (-10%) 11,275 12,483

The Maruti Suzuki Alto finished in the fifth position with 14,388 unit sales against 13,236 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY sales increase of 9 per cent. The new-gen Alto made its local debut only recently and is based on the Heartect platform with a brand new design, improved features and a more spacious cabin.

In the second half of the table, Hyundai’s Creta finished in the sixth position with 12,577 units against 12,597 units with almost flat growth. The Tata Punch also posted its highest monthly sales in India yet as 12,006 units were noted. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco slotted in at eighth with 11,999 units against 10,666 units with a YoY jump of 12 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire finished in the ninth position with 11,868 units against 5,714 units in August 2021 with a YoY sales surge of 108 per cent. The Swift could only manage tenth last month as 11,275 units were garnered against 12,483 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 10 per cent.