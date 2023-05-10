Top 10 Cars April 2023 – WagonR, Nexon, Creta, Punch, Venue

In the month of April 2023, Maruti Suzuki WagonR led the way ahead of Swift and Baleno while the Tata Nexon finished in the fourth position

In the month of April 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR posted a domestic tally of 20,879 units as against 17,766 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 18 per cent. The tall riding hatchback led the passenger vehicle sales charts ahead of its siblings, the Swift compact hatchback and Baleno premium hatchback.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift was not far away from WagonR as it recorded a total of 18,753 unit sales as against 8,898 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY surge of 111 per cent – the highest growth within the top 10. Its sedan sibling, the Dzire, finished only eleventh – a rarity for the best-selling sedan in India.

The Baleno garnered a total of 16,180 unit sales last month as against 10,938 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY growth of 48 per cent. The country’s best-selling SUV, the Tata Nexon, recorded just over 15,000 units as against 13,471 units in April 2022 with a YoY positive sales increase of 11 per cent.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) Sales In April 2023 Sales In April 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (18%) 20,879 17,766 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (111%) 18,753 8,898 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (48%) 16,180 10,938 4. Tata Nexon (11%) 15,002 13,471 5. Hyundai Creta (12%) 14,186 12,651 6. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (1%) 11,836 11,764 7. Maruti Suzuki Alto (11%) 11,548 10,443 8. Tata Punch (8%) 10,934 10,132 9. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (-6%) 10,504 11,154 10. Hyundai Venue (23%) 10,342 8,392

The Hyundai Creta finished in the fifth position with a tally of 14,186 units against 12,651 units with a YoY growth of 12 per cent. The heavily updated version of the Creta is expected to go on sale early next year in India. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza compact SUV finished in the sixth position.

The sub-four-metre SUV registered a total of 11,836 units against 11,764 units with a YoY growth of 1 per cent while the entry-level Alto hatchback slotted in at seventh with a tally of 11,548 units. In comparison to the corresponding period last year with 10,443 units, the Alto posted a YoY growth of 11 per cent.

The Tata Punch micro SUV came in at eighth with a total of 10,934 units in April 2023 as against 10,132 units with positive volume growth of 8 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco ended up ninth with a total of 10,504 units against 11,154 units with a YoY sales decline of 6 per cent – the only model within the top ten to post negative growth.

The Hyundai Venue rounded out the top ten with 10,342 units as against 8,392 units in April 2022 with a YoY growth of 23 per cent.