Top 10 Car Launches Of This Year [2020] – Tata Nexon EV to Kia Sonet

Before the year ends, let’s take a look at the top ten most anticipated vehicles to arrive in the Indian market this year (in 2020)

2020 has a difficult year, especially for the automobile industry of India. Still, a lot of action happened in terms of new product launches. A few manufacturers introduced completely new products, specifically developed for the Indian market, while a few others brought new-generation models of their existing vehicles.

Here, we have listed the top ten vehicles to launch in India this year, ranging from the entry-level Nissan Magnite, to the massive and premium MG Gloster.

1. New-Generation Hyundai Creta

Hyundai’s extremely popular Creta SUV received a generation change earlier this year. The new model regained the top position on the sales charts in its segment, which was briefly taken by the Kia Seltos. The Creta is available with three engine options; the first one is a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with 115 PS and 244 Nm on tap. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel motor, with 115 PS and 250 Nm. The last one is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill, with 140 PS and 242 Nm.

2. New-Gen Hyundai i20

The next-generation Hyundai i20 was launched in India last month, and the vehicle is already been selling strong in our market. Just like the Creta, the i20 also available with multiple engine options. The base engine is a 1.2-litre petrol mill, with 83 PS and 114 Nm. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit, which belts out 100 PS and 240 Nm. The last one is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor that makes 120 PS and 172 Nm.

3. Kia Sonet

Kia entered the highly competitive sub-4-metre SUV market with the Sonet, and the vehicle has been selling like hotcakes! The Kia Sonet is available with plenty of engine choices as well. There are two petrol engines – a 1.2L petrol motor (83 PS and 114 Nm), and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS and 172 Nm). There is also a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine, which is available in two states of tune – 100 PS/240 Nm (with 6-speed MT), and 115 PS/250 Nm (with 6-speed auto).

4. New-Gen Mahindra Thar

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was one of the most hyped cars of 2020. Buyers’ response to the vehicle has been overwhelming, to say the least, and the manufacturer is set to increase production to match the demand. The 2020 Thar is available with two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol (150 PS and 320 Nm) and a 2.2L turbo-diesel (130 PS and 320 Nm).

5. Nissan Magnite

Nissan also set foot in the sub-4-metre SUV space earlier this month, with the Magnite. The vehicle undercuts its competition by a fair margin, making it the most affordable vehicle in its class. The Magnite is available with two petrol engine choices – a 1.0L naturally aspirated engine, and a 1.0L turbocharged unit. The former generates 72 PS/96 Nm, while the latter makes 99 PS/152 Nm.

6. Tata Altroz

Tata’s first premium hatchback is one of the most handsome budget cars in India. The Altroz is currently available with a 1.2L petrol engine (86 PS and 113 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine (90 and 200 Nm). A 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is also set to arrive soon, along with a DCT gearbox.

7. Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV is the bestselling EV in the Indian market right now, and for good reason. The vehicle offers good performance and driving range, at a relatively affordable price. Its electric motor is rated at 128 PS and 247 Nm, and the 30.2 kWh battery pack can deliver a claimed driving range of 312 km.

8. New-Generation Honda City

The next-gen Honda City was launched earlier this year, and is on sale alongside the older model. The new model (along with the old one) has helped the City become the current bestseller in its segment. The new-generation Honda City is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (121 PS and 145 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine (100 PS and 200 Nm).

9. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota entered the sub-4-metre SUV market as well this year, with a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza, named Urban Cruiser. It has the same 1.5-litre petrol engine (105 PS and 138 Nm) as the Vitara Brezza, with mild-hybrid tech available on the AT variants.

10. MG Gloster

MG Motors launched its new flagship vehicle in the Indian market back in October, the Gloster. This Toyota Fortuner rival is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. This powerplant is available in two states of tune – 162 PS/345 Nm and 217 PS/480 Nm.