Top 10 Car Exports In March 2021 – Creta & Seltos In Top 3

Nissan Sunny has been the most exported car from India for many months now, and the Japanese carmaker managed to export almost 5,000 units of the car in March 2021

Manufacturers operating in the Indian market recorded a healthy increase in sales figures in the month of March 21, and this included cars sold in the country, as well as exports. In March 2020, 34,303 cars were exported from the Indian market, while the number went up to 40,183 units in March 2021, resulting in a YoY growth in exports by 17.14 per cent.

The Nissan Sunny retained its position as the most exported car from India in March 2021, with 4,941 units to its name. However, as compared to the same month last year, the car has recorded a 28 per cent degrowth, since 6,908 Sunnys were exported in March 2020. It should be noted that Nissan discontinued the Sunny from Indian market last year due to poor sales.

The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos took the second and third spots respectively. The Korean mid-size SUVs continue to be one of the best-selling SUVs in the country, and the two cars are also very popular in other markets they are sold. Hyundai exported 3,572 units of the Creta last month, while Kia exported 3,039 units of the Seltos from India.

S. No. Car Exports in March 2021 1. Nissan Sunny 4,941 2. Hyundai Creta 3,572 3. Kia Seltos 3,039 4. Hyundai Grand i10 2,711 5. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2,678 6. Ford EcoSport 2,051 7. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1,859 8. Kia Sonet 1,035 9. Volkswagen Vento 1,485 10. Hyundai Verna 1,462

The Hyundai Grand i10 had 0 units exported in the month of March 2020, but it climbed to the fourth position last month, thanks to the 2,711 units exported. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso took the fifth spot, with 2,678 units exported, recording a massive YoY growth in exports by 250.52 per cent.

The Ford EcoSport followed behind at sixth, with 2,051 units exported. In contrast, Ford had exported 9,894 units of the sub-4m SUV in March 2020, making it the most exported car in the said month. This has resulted in a degrowth in exports by 7,843 units, or 79.27 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno secured the seventh position on the list with 1,859 units exported in March 2021, up from the 1,035 units exported in the same month last year, resulting in a positive year-on-year growth of 79.61 per cent. The Kia Sonet came eighth, with 1,598 units exported in the said month.

The C-segment sedans Volkswagen Vento and Hyundai Verna secured the ninth and tenth positions respectively. While the former recorded a total export of 1,485 units, the latter followed just behind with 1,462 units to its name. While Verna’s exports came down by 44.64 per cent, Vento’s export increased by a massive 49,400 per cent as compared to March 2020.