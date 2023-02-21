Top 10 Car Discounts In Feb 2023 In India – Up To 2.5 Lakh

The 2022 MY stock of Jeep Meridian is sold with benefits of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh in India in the month of February 2023

In the second month of the new calendar year, many car brands are offering good discount deals and here we have the top ten of them and they are mostly for the 2022 Model Year stock. The Jeep Meridian made its market debut last year and the MY2022 version can be bought with the highest benefits of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh.

The Meridian competes against Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. Jeep India’s five-seater Compass comes with Rs. 1.7 lakh benefits on the select remaining stock list of the MY 2022 version and it also includes dealer end schemes.

The MY 2022 stock of the Tata Safari three-row midsize SUV is available with benefits of Rs. 1.25 lakh. The Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq are available with Rs. 1.25 lakh worth of benefits each on select MY 2022 stock. Both midsize SUVs have several commonalities including the features list as they are underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform.

Top 10 Discounted Cars Discounts In Feb 2023 1. Jeep Meridian Rs. 2.5 L Benefits 2. Jeep Compass Rs. 1.7 L Benefits 3. Tata Safari Rs. 1.25 L Benefits 4. Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun Rs. 1.25 L Benefits 5. Tata Harrier Rs. 1.2 L Benefits 6. Hyundai Alcazar Rs. 1.2 L Benefits 7. Kia Seltos Rs. 1.07 L Benefits 8. Mahindra Thar Rs. 1 L Benefits 9. Honda City Rs. 1 L Benefits 10. Hyundai Verna Rs. 1 L Benefits

The Tata Harrier is sold with benefits of up to Rs. 1.2 for the select MY 2022 stock in India while the Hyundai Alcazar also comes with Rs. 1.2 lakh dealer end offers on remaining 2022 stock. The Kia Seltos has it at Rs. 1.07 lakh on select MY 2022 stock and the Mahindra Thar 4WD equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission is retailed with Rs. 1 lakh benefits.

Only a few weeks ago, Mahindra introduced the RWD variant of the Thar and its prices start at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) but it has a high waiting period already due to the demand. The fifth generation Honda City is available with up to Rs. 1 lakh benefits that include special offers on the dealer level on the remaining 2022 MY stock.

It must be noted that the facelifted version of the midsize sedan will launch next month in India. The new generation Hyundai Verna will go on sale on March 21 with a brand new exterior and interior and a more advanced features list. Thus, the MY 2022 stock can be bought with benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh including discount on insurance. All the aforementioned offers are subject to stock availability and dealer-end offers.

Info Source: Mycarhelpline