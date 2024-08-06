Top 10 Car Brands July 2024 – Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, MG, VW

In the list of top 10 car brands for the month of July 2024, Maruti Suzuki finished on top ahead of Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra

In the month of July 2024, Maruti Suzuki continued to reign supreme with a domestic tally of 1,37,463 units as against 1,52,126 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 9.6 per cent. Hyundai stayed put in second with a total of 49,013 units as against 50,701 units with a YoY decline of 3.3 per cent.

Tata Motors also endured YoY volume de-growth as 44,727 units were registered against 47,630 units in July 2023 with a drop of 6.1 per cent. However, Mahindra & Mahindra in fourth place recorded 41,623 unit sales as against 36,205 units with a positive sales growth of 15 per cent while Toyota finished in the fifth position.

The Japanese auto major endured the highest YoY growth of them all carrying the momentum it has over the last few months. The badge-engineered products have been well received by customers. The brand posted 29,533 units as against 20,759 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY surge of 42.3 per cent.

Top 10 Car Brands (YoY) Sales In July 2024 Sales In July 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki (-9.6%) 1,37,463 1,52,126 2. Hyundai (-3.3%) 49,013 50,701 3. Tata (-6.1%) 44,727 47,630 4. Mahindra (15%) 41,623 36,205 5. Toyota (42.3%) 29,533 20,759 6. Kia (2.5%) 20,507 20,002 7. Honda (-4.9%) 4,624 4,864 8. MG (-8.8%) 4,572 5,012 9. Volkswagen (-10.7%) 3,407 3,814 10. Renault (-21.5%) 2,832 3,607 11. Skoda (-50%) 2,103 4,207 12. Nissan (-6.6%) 2,011 2,152 13. Citroen (-13.7%) 335 388 14. Jeep (-37.4%) 276 441

Kia India came in at sixth with 20,507 units as against 20,002 units with a YoY growth of 2.5 per cent. The South Korean auto major has several new products waiting in the pipeline over the next two years. Honda finished in the seventh position with 4,624 unit sales as against 4,864 units with a YoY sales decline of 4.9 per cent.

MG Motor garnered a total of 4,572 units as against 5,012 units with a YoY de-growth of 8.8 per cent while VW managed a total of 3,407 units as against 3,814 units with a YoY drop of 10.7 per cent. Renault rounded out the top ten with 2,832 units as against 3,607 units in July 2023 with a YoY de-growth of 21.5 per cent.

Skoda recorded 2,103 units last month as against 4,207 units with a massive YoY decline of 50 per cent while Nissan, Citroen and Jeep covered the 12th, 13th and 14th positions respectively. Renault-Nissan is also planning a big product assault which will kick start next year with the all-new Duster midsize SUV.