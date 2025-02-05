Top 10 Car Brands Jan 2025 – Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, Toyota, Kia

Maruti Suzuki led the way ahead of Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, Toyota and Kia in the car sales charts for January 2025

The Indian automobile industry continued to see steady demand in January 2025 with total passenger vehicle sales reaching 4,01,538 units. Maruti Suzuki retained its dominant position, selling 1,73,599 vehicles, reflecting a 4.1% year-on-year growth compared to January 2024. The brand also recorded its highest ever monthly sales.

While Hyundai remained the second-largest carmaker, it saw a 5.4% decline in sales, reporting 54,003 units. Mahindra, on the other hand, witnessed an impressive 17.6% increase, selling 50,659 units, benefiting from its strong SUV portfolio and it moved up the rankings to third by getting the better of Tata by nearly 2,600 units.

Tata Motors, despite holding a strong presence in the market, faced a 10.4% drop in sales, delivering 48,075 vehicles. Toyota continued its upward trajectory, registering 26,178 units, translating to a 12.9% growth over last year. Kia also saw an improvement with a 5.3% increase in sales at 25,025 units.

Top 10 Car Brands Jan 2025 Sales Jan 2024 Sales Growth (%) 1. Maruti Suzuki 1,73,599 1,66,802 4.1% 2. Hyundai 54,003 57,115 -5.4% 3. Mahindra 50,659 43,068 17.6% 4. Tata 48,075 53,635 -10.4% 5. Toyota 26,178 23,197 12.9% 6. Kia 25,025 23,769 5.3% 7. Honda 6,103 8,681 -29.7% 8. MG 4,455 3,825 16.5% 9. Skoda 4,133 2,377 73.9% 10. Volkswagen 3,344 3,267 2.4%

Meanwhile, Honda struggled, recording a 29.7% decline with just 6,103 cars sold. The brand recently introduced the new generation Amaze compact sedan but the limited number of offerings especially with a single SUV may have contributed to this slowdown. Skoda emerged as the biggest gainer, posting an astonishing 73.9% growth, selling 4,133 units compared to 2,377 in January 2024.

Volkswagen also recorded a slight increase, selling 3,344 units, reflecting a 2.4% YoY rise. In contrast, Renault’s sales fell by 27.3% to 2,780 units indicating weakening demand for its current lineup. Nissan and Citroen continued to struggle with both brands posting low sales numbers while Jeep recorded only 310 units marking one of the lowest figures among mainstream brands.

The electric vehicle segments are gradually gaining traction but mainstream carmakers remain the driving force of the industry. Despite mixed performance across brands, overall passenger vehicle sales showed a modest 2.1% YoY increase indicating a stable demand environment. Over the course of this year, several car brands are looking to expand their domestic product range with the launch of new models.