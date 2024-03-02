Top 10 Car Brands Feb 2024 – Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata & More

Here we have listed the top 10 car brands in February 2024 based on Vahan data registrations as Maruti Suzuki headed Hyundai and Tata

Maruti Suzuki finished on top of the overall manufacturers’ sales table with 1,30,411 units as against 1,19,862 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 8.8 per cent. The auto industry posted a cumulative domestic total of 3,18,277 registrations as against 2,87,118 units with a YoY positive growth of 11 per cent.

The largest car producer in the country secured close to 41 per cent total market share last month. It must be noted that the aforementioned numbers are sourced from Vahan and are excluding Telangana and LD. The registration data has been observed on the 1st of every month with an expected variance of 0.5 per cent later.

Hyundai continued to be the second most sold carmaker in terms of registrations as just over 46,000 units were sold against 39,819 units in February 2023 with a YoY growth of 16 per cent. Tata Motors finished in the third position with 43,656 unit sales as against 39,108 units during the same period twelve months ago.

Top 10 Car Brands (YoY) February 2024 Sales February 2023 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki (8.8%) 1,30,411 1,19,862 2. Hyundai (16%) 46,006 39,819 3. Tata (11.6%) 43,656 39,108 4. Mahindra (24%) 37,270 30,150 5. Kia (-0.2%) 20,078 20,112 6. Toyota (42%) 18,083 12,700 7. Honda (11%) 6,504 5,861 8. VW & Skoda (-20%) 5,599 6,969 9. MG (-2%) 3,701 3,775 10. Others (-20%) 6,969 8,762

This led to a YoY positive sales increase of 11.6 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra came in at fourth with a domestic total of 37,270 units last month as against 30,150 units in February 2023 with a growth of 24 per cent. Kia finished in the fifth position with 20,078 unit sales as against 20,112 units with a YoY drop of just 0.2 per cent.

In the second half of the table, Toyota finished in the sixth position with 18,083 units as against 12,700 units with a YoY growth of 42 per cent while its Japanese counterpart, Honda, came in at seventh with a total of 6,504 units as against 5,861 units with a YoY sales increase of 11 per cent in India.

The combined sales numbers of Volkswagen and Skoda stood at 5,599 units last month as against 6,969 units with a YoY drop of 20 per cent while MG finished in the ninth position with 3,701 units as against 3,775 units with a YoY decline of 2 per cent. Other car producers have contributed to a total of 6,969 units against 8,762 units with a drop of 20 per cent.