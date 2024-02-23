Top 10 Bikes Sold In January 2024 – Splendor, Raider, Pulsar, Apache

In the list of top 10 bikes sold in January 2024, Hero Splendor finished on top ahead of Honda Shine, Bajaj Pulsar and Hero HF Deluxe

In January 2024, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor finished on top of the motorcycle sales charts as 2,55,122 units were recorded against 2,61,833 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 2.5 per cent. The Honda Shine was the second most sold motorcycle last month as 1,45,252 units were posted.

Compared to the same period in 2023 with 99,878 units, a YoY positive sales increase of 45.4 per cent was recorded. The arrival of the Honda Shine 100 has helped further increase its volumes. The Bajaj Pulsar range finished in the third position with 1,28,883 unit sales as against 84,279 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with close to 53 per cent YoY growth in the domestic market.

The Hero HF Deluxe finished in the fourth position with 78,767 units as against 47,840 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales surge of 64.6 per cent. The TVS Raider 125 finished in the fifth position with 43,331 unit sales as against 27,233 units with a YoY positive volume increase of just over 59 per cent in India.

Top 10 Bikes (YoY) Sales In January 2024 Sales In January 2023 1. Hero Splendor (-2.5%) 2,55,122 2,61,833 2. Honda Shine (45.4%) 1,45,252 99,878 3. Bajaj Pulsar (52.9%) 1,28,883 84,279 4. Hero HF Deluxe (64.6%) 78,767 47,840 5. TVS Raider (59.1%) 43,331 27,233 6. Bajaj Platina (-21.1%) 33,013 41,873 7. TVS Apache (8.3%) 31,222 28,811 8. Hero Passion (734.2%) 30,042 3,601 9. RE Classic 350 (7.1%) 28,013 26,134 10. Honda Unicorn (-15.9%) 18,506 22,019

In the second half of the table, Bajaj Auto’s Platina finished in the sixth position with 33,013 unit sales as against 41,873 units with a YoY negative growth of 21.1 per cent. The TVS Apache series came in seventh with 31,222 units as against 28,811 units in January 2023 with a YoY sales increase of 8.3 per cent.

The Hero Passion series ended up eighth in the top ten motorcycle sales table for January 2024 as 30,042 units were registered as against 3,601 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales surge of 734.2 per cent. The best-selling Royal Enfield motorcycle in India, the Classic 350, finished in the ninth position.

The retro roadster garnered 28,013 units against 26,134 units with a YoY growth of 7.1 per cent while the Honda Unicorn rounded out the top ten with 18,506 unit sales last month.