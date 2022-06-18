Top 10 Bikes May 2022 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Classic, FZ, Apache

Hero Splendor posted 2,62,249 units in May 2022 as against 1,00,435 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY volume growth of 161.1 per cent

In the month of May 2022, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor entry-level commuter finished on top of the motorcycle sales standings as 2,62,249 units were sold against 1,00,435 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY volume growth of 161.1 per cent. Its sibling, the Hero HF Deluxe, was the second most sold motorcycle in the country last month.

The HF Deluxe posted 1,27,330 unit sales last month against 42,118 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales increase of 17.9 per cent. The Honda CB Shine finished in the third position with 1,19,765 unit sales against 14,666 units in May 2021 with a YoY sales surge of 716.6 per cent.

The highly popular Bajaj Pulsar series slotted in at fourth with 69,241 unit sales against 39,625 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 74.7 per cent. Late last year, Bajaj introduced the F250 and N250 and based on the quarter-litre motorcycles, the brand appears to be preparing to launch the N160 soon.

Top 10 Bikes (YoY) May 2022 Sales May 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (161.1%) 2,62,249 1,00,435 2. Hero HF Deluxe (17.9%) 1,27,330 42,118 3. Honda CB Shine (716.6%) 1,19,765 14,666 4. Bajaj Pulsar (74.7%) 69,241 39,625 5. RE Classic 350 (224.2%) 29,959 9,239 6. Hero Glamour (287.8%) 28,363 7,313 7. TVS Apache (36%) 27,044 19,885 8. Bajaj Platina (55.2%) 17,336 11,164 9. Yamaha FZ (400.9%) 15,068 3,008 10. TVS Sport (71.1%) 11,818 6,905

In addition, the Pulsar 250 Eclipse Edition seems to be on the horizon as well as it has been teased on its social media handles. The next generation Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 are also in the works and they were spotted testing in their near-production guise recently. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 finished in the fifth position with 29,959 units against 9,239 units in May 2021 with a YoY growth of 224.2 per cent.

In the second half of the table, Hero Glamour finished in the sixth position with 28,363 units against 7,313 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 287.8 per cent. TVS Apache posted a cumulative domestic tally of 27,044 units against 19,885 units in May 2021 with a YoY surge of 36 per cent.

The Bajaj Platina ended up eighth with 17,336 units against 11,164 units with a YoY growth of 55.2 per cent. The Yamaha FZ and TVS Sport finished in the ninth and tenth positions respectively with 15,068 units and 11,818 units.