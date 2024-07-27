Top 10 Bikes June 2024 – Splendor, Shine, Apache, Pulsar, Classic

Considering only the top 10 bikes in 2024, it is an appreciable improvement of 22.46% YoY to 8,22,041 units when compared to 7,30,615 units that were sold in June 2023

The growth of 1,50,784 units is quite impressive in the YoY performance and the industry is getting larger over the years. Yet somehow, it was a small decrease of 2.40% in growth when compared to the sales numbers last month in May 2024 where they sold 8,42,281 units.

At this point, we don’t really think we need to mention who takes the top spot as the Hero Splendor is literally invincible after selling 3,05,586 units which is an increase of 28.21% YoY when compared to 2,38,340 units sold in June 2023. The second position is also quite strongly held by Honda Shine with 1,39,587 units sold last month, up by 5.81% YoY when it sold 1,31,920 units in June last year.

Bajaj is deepening its roots at the 3rd position with its Pulsar range which sold 1,11,101 units in the last month which is a stable growth of 3.63% YoY over the 1,07,208 units that were sold same time last year.

Model June 2024 June 2023 Diff YoY% Hero Splendor 3,05,586 2,38,340 67,246 28.21 2. Honda Shine 1,39,587 1,31,920 7,667 5.81 3. Bajaj Pulsar 1,11,101 1,07,208 3,893 3.63 4. Hero HF Deluxe 89,941 89,275 666 0.75 5. TVS Apache 37,162 28,127 9,035 32.12 6. Bajaj Platina 33,101 36,550 -3,449 -9.44 7. TVS Raider 29,850 34,309 -4,459 -13.00 8. Honda CB Unicorn 26,751 26,692 59 – 9. RE Classic 350 24,803 27,003 -2,200 -8.15 10. Hero Glamour 24,159 11,191 12,968 115.88 Total 8,22,041 7,30,615 91,426 12.51

Hero HF Deluxe is what you would say is a consistent product which has the smallest margin in YoY% increase of 0.75% when it sold 89,941 units this June compared to 89,275 units last June and yet holds a respectable market share of 10.94%.

TVS Apache, as you can see, is in fifth place after selling 37,162 units which is a substantial increase of 32.12% YoY compared to the 28,127 units that were sold in June 2023. The next two positions are helped by Bajaj Platina in 6th place and TVS Raider in the 7th place and both of them suffered losses with their negative growth of -9.44% and -13% respectively. It is quite surprising as both are very capable commuters whose demand was increasing.

The trusty old workhorse, Honda CB Unicorn 150, is at No.8 by selling 26,751 units and a humble market share of 3.25%. RE Classic posted an 8.15% decline in demand to 24,803 units, down from 27,003 units sold in June 2023 while Hero Glamour trailed the list with 24,159 units sales last month, but the maximum YoY growth by 115.88% over 11,191 units sold in June 2023.