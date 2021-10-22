Top 10 Bikes In Sep 2021 – Splendor, Platina, Pulsar, Apache, CT100

Hero Splendor posted 2,77,296 units in the month of September 2021 as against 2,80,250 units during the same period last year with 1 per cent de-growth

In the month of September 2021, Hero MotoCorp continued to stay on top of the motorcycle sales charts as the Splendor posted a cumulative domestic tally of 2,77,296 units as against 2,80,250 units during the same period in 2020 with a near flat growth. The gap between Splendor and second-placed Honda CB Shine was just huge.

The Japanese motorcycle garnered a total of 1,42,386 units – 1,34,910 units fewer than the Splendor. This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 1,18,994 units, the CB Shine recorded a health volume growth of 19.6 per cent. It must be noted that the competition in the 125 cc motorcycle space is certainly heating up in recent times.

The Hero HF Deluxe finished in the third position with 1,34,539 units in the month of September 2021 as against 2,16,201 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 37.7 per cent YoY negative growth. The Bajaj Platina recorded a total of 82,559 units as against 55,496 units during the same period last year.

Top 10 Bikes (YoY) September 2021 Sales September 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-1%) 2,77,296 2,80,250 2. Honda CB Shine (19.6%) 1,42,386 1,18,994 3. Hero HF Deluxe (-37.7%) 1,34,539 2,16,201 4. Bajaj Platina (48.7%) 82,559 55,496 5. Bajaj Pulsar (-43.5%) 57,974 1,02,698 6. TVS Apache (7.6%) 40,661 37,788 7. Hero Glamour (-61.3%) 26,866 69,477 8. Bajaj CT100 (-42.6%) 25,852 45,105 9. Hero Passion (-72.8%) 17,191 63,296 10. Honda Dream (-22.6%) 15,210 19,667

The entry-level commuter motorcycle had the highest YoY growth out of them all in the top ten table. The Bajaj Pulsar series slotted in at fifth with 57,974 units as against 1,02,698 units during the same period last year with a volume de-growth of 43.5 pr cent. The new generation Pulsar will debut in the form of a quarter-litre semi-faired motorcycle on October 28.

Its main rival, the TVS Apache, finished in the sixth position with 40,661 unit sales. This, when compared to the same period in 2020 with 37,788 units, a YoY sales increase of 7.6 per cent, was registered. The Hero Glamour posted 26,866 units as against 69,477 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a de-growth of 61.3 per cent.

Another Bajaj in the top ten chart was the CT100 as it garnered 25,852 units against 45,105 units in September 2020 with 42.6 per cent negative sales growth. The Hero Passion finished in the ninth position with 17,191 units as against 63,296 units with 72.8 per cent de-growth and the Honda Dream rounded out the table with a 22.6 per cent decline in volumes.