Top 10 Bikes In October 2021 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, Shine, Classic

Hero Splendor finished on top of the motorcycle sales charts in the month of October 2021 with 2,67,821 units

Hero MotoCorp garnered a total of 2,67,821 units for the Splendor in the month of October 2021 and compared to the same period in 2020 with 3,15,798 units, a YoY negative growth of 15.1 per cent was registered. The entry-level commuter motorcycle has long been the leader in the Indian two-wheeler space and it does not show any signs of slowing down either.

Despite the YoY de-growths, it must be noted that the auto industry is on a steady path to recovery as the volumes are expected to increase in the due course once the semiconductor supply gets back to normal. The Hero HF Deluxe posted a cumulative domestic tally of 1,64,311 units last month as against 2,33,061 units in October 2020.

This led to a YoY negative volume growth of 29.5 per cent. The Honda CB Shine recorded a total of 1,13,554 units last month as against 1,18,547 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY decline of 4.2 per cent. The Bajaj Pulsar series registered 86,500 units as against 1,38,318 units during the same period last year with a YoY de-growth of 37.4 per cent.

Top 10 Bikes (YoY) October 2021 Sales October 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-15.1%) 2,67,821 3,15,798 2. Hero HF Deluxe (-29.5%) 1,64,311 2,33,061 3. Honda CB Shine (-4.2%) 1,13,554 1,18,547 4. Bajaj Pulsar (-37.4%) 86,500 1,38,218 5. Bajaj Platina (37.9%) 84,109 60,967 6. TVS Apache (-2.7%) 39,799 40,943 7. Hero Glamour (-67.2%) 25,663 78,439 8. Honda Dream (-0.6%) 22,407 22,542 9. TVS Sport (-11.1%) 19,730 22,217 10. RE Classic 350 (-52.9%) 19,728 41,953

The Pulsar range saw the introduction of the F250 and N250 a few weeks ago and their deliveries have started as well. They are the largest displacing Pulsars yet and are powered by a 249.07 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled SOHC engine producing a maximum power output of 24.5 PS and 21.5 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a five-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard.

The Bajaj Platina finished in the fifth position with 84,109 unit sales as against 60,967 units during the same period in 2020 with a healthy YoY growth of 37.9 per cent. The TVS Apache series garnered a total of 39,799 units as against 40,943 units in October 2020 with 2.7 per cent YoY decline as it outsold Hero Glamour, Honda Dream, TVS Sport and Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Glamour posted 25,663 units while the Honda Dream managed 22,407 units with near flat growth. The second-generation Classic 350 introduced in September 2021 recorded a total of 19,728 unit sales last month with 52.9 per cent de-growth.