Top 10 Bikes In June 2021 – Splendor, Pulsar, Platina, Apache, Classic

Hero Splendor led the way with 2,64,009 units in June 2021 as against 1,81,190 units during the same period last year with 45.71 per cent growth

Hero MotoCorp finished on top of the motorcycle sales charts in the month of June 2021 as 2,64,009 units were recorded against 1,81,190 units during the same period last year with YoY volume growth of 45.71 per cent. The entry-level commuter motorcycle was one of the biggest gainers within the top ten table as it impressed once again.

Its sibling, the HF Deluxe, was the second most sold motorcycle in the country last month as 1,10,724 units were registered against 1,30,065 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 14.87 per cent negative sales growth. The Bajaj Pulsar ended up third with 79,150 units as against 80,822 units during the same period last year.

This led to a YoY de-growth of just 2.07 per cent. The Honda CB Shine slotted in at fourth with 71,869 unit sales as against 45,254 units in June 2020 with a 58.81 per cent increase in volumes while the Bajaj Platina recorded 43,313 units against 40,620 units with a 6.63 per cent jump in sales numbers. The TVS Apache finished in the sixth position.

Top 10 Bikes In June (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (45.71%) 2,64,009 1,81,190 2. Hero HF Deluxe (-14.87%) 1,10,724 1,30,065 3. Bajaj Pulsar (-2.07%) 79,150 80,822 4. Honda CB Shine (58.81%) 71,869 45,254 5. Bajaj Platina (6.63%) 43,313 40,620 6. TVS Apache (-14.30%) 30,233 35,277 7. Bajaj CT100 (16.90%) 26,608 22,762 8. Hero Glamour (-58.55%) 18,759 45,254 9. Royal Enfield Classic 350 (-23.45%) 17,377 22,699 10. Honda Unicorn (46.06%) 17,260 11,817

It managed to garner 30,233 units last month against 35,277 units during the same period in 2020 with 14.30 per cent negative sales growth. The Bajaj CT100 was the seventh most sold motorcycle in India as 26,608 units were sold against 22,762 units in June 2020 with a 16.90 per cent volume increase.

The Hero Glamour finished in the eighth position with 18,759 units as against 45,254 units with a 58.55 per cent decline in volumes. The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country introduced the top-spec Xtec variant of the Glamour recently in an affordable price range and it gets features like a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamp, navigation, USB charger, bank angle sensor and so on.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 led the middleweight segment with 17,377 units against 22,699 units in June 2020 with 23.45 per cent negative sales growth. The Honda Unicorn rounded out the top ten with 17,260 units against 11,817 units with a 46.06 per cent increase in volumes.