Top 10 Bikes In Dec 2021 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache, FZ, Unicorn

Hero Splendor posted 2,26,759 units in December 2021 as against 1,94,930 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 16.3 per cent

In the final month of the calendar year 2021, Hero MotoCorp had the Splendor finish on top of the motorcycle volume standings and it was the most sold two-wheeler in the country as well. The entry-level commuter bike garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 2,26,759 units last month as against 1,94,930 units in December 2020 with YoY volume growth of 16.3 per cent.

The HF Deluxe finished in the second position with 83,080 unit sales as against 1,41,168 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY negative volume growth of 41.1 per cent. The Honda CB Shine was the third most sold motorcycle in December 2021 as 68,061 unit sales were registered against 56,003 units in December 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 21.5 per cent.

The Bajaj Pulsar slotted in at fourth with a domestic tally of 64,966 units as against 75,421 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 13.8 per cent. The Pulsar series endured an expansion last year with the inclusion of the N250 and F250 motorcycles based on a new tubular frame and it will be expanded to other Pulsar models too.

Top 10 Bikes (YoY) December 2021 Sales December 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (16.3%) 2,26,759 1,94,930 2. Hero HF Deluxe (-41.1%) 83,080 1,41,168 3. Honda CB Shine (21.5%) 68,061 56,003 4. Bajaj Pulsar (-13.8%) 64,966 75,421 5. Bajaj Platina (45.7%) 44,800 30,740 6. RE Classic 350 (-11.6%) 34,723 39,321 7. Hero Glamour (64.2%) 31,595 19,238 8. TVS Apache (-11.3%) 23,533 26,535 9. Yamaha FZ (39.7%) 19,790 14,161 10. Honda Unicorn (61%) 19,321 1,997

The Bajaj Platina finished in the fifth position with 44,800 unit sales last month as against 30,740 units during the same period the previous year with a YoY sales increase of 45.7 per cent. The affordable motorcycle is well received amongst customers in the volume space for its low maintenance cost and good fuel economy.

In the second half of the table, the middleweight segment leader Royal Enfield Classic 350 ended up sixth with 34,723 units against 39,321 units with a YoY decline of 11.6 per cent. The Hero Glamour finished in the seventh position with 31,595 units as against 19,238 units in December 2020 with healthy YoY volume growth of 64.2 per cent.

The TVS Apache ended up eighth with 23,533 unit sales as against 26,535 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY sales decline of 11.3 per cent. The Yamaha FZ series was positioned ninth with 19,790 units against 14,161 units with a YoY growth of 39.7 per cent while the Honda Unicorn rounded out the top ten with a 61 per cent jump in volumes.