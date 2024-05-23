Top 10 Bikes April 2024 – Splendor, Pulsar, Raider, Apache, Classic

Apart from Bajaj Platina, every model on the list performed well and posted a pretty strong positive YoY% growth in April 2024

The total number of motorcycles sold in April 2024 stood at 9,27,355 units which is an impressive increase of 2,32,436 units and a YoY growth of 33.45% when compared to 6,49,919 units that were sold in April 2023. This not only highlights the growth of the motorcycle sector but also the potential the Indian market has that can be increased further as well.

As usual, the Hero Splendor continues to hold the lead over all the other models making it the highest-selling motorcycle in April 2024. It sold a total of 3,20,959 units which was a 21.01% YoY growth from 2,65,225 units that were sold same time last year. It was also the highest sold motorcycle in FY2024 beating the Bajaj Pulsar and Honda Shine by a huge difference.

Bajaj Auto is back in action with the updated Pulsar range and looking at the sales numbers it seems to have worked in its favour. At the second position on the list, it sold 1,44,809 units last month compared to 1,15,371 units sold in April 2023 which gives it a 25.52% YoY growth. With Bajaj planning to launch more 400cc models, it has captured the interest of potential customers throughout the world.

No. Model April 2024 April 2023 YoY% 1 Hero Splendor 3,20,959 2,65,225 21.01 2 Bajaj Pulsar 1,44,809 1,15,371 25.52 3 Honda Shine 1,42,751 89,261 59.93 4 Hero HF Deluxe 97,048 78,700 23.31 5 TVS Raider 51,098 31,491 62.26 6 TVS Apache 45,520 38,148 19.32 7 Bajaj Platina 44,054 46,322 -4.90 8 RE Classic 350 29,476 26,781 10.06 9 Honda Unicorn 25,889 0 – 10 Hero Passion 25,751 3,620 611.35 Total 9,27,355 6,94,919 33.45

At number 3 on the list, we have the dependable Honda Shine with an impressive YoY growth rate of 59.93% by selling 1,42,751 units last month compared to 89,261 units that were sold in April last year. These were the only models that managed to sell more than 1 lakh units in April 2024. The fourth position was held by Hero MotoCorp with the HF Deluxe, another popular rugged commuter in India. It has seen sales of 97,048 units sold last month which was a 23.31% YoY growth from 78,700 units sold in April 2023.

Then comes the TVS party as the Raider (51,098 units) and Apache (45,520 units) followed right behind each other, both of them posting a 62.26% and 19.32% YoY growth in sales respectively. Interestingly, this was the highest monthly sales registered by Raider. The two-wheeler maker has also expanded its global sales to include Italian markets for its range of ICE and electric scooters.

As the only model in this list to have a negative YoY growth, sales of the Bajaj Platina dipped 4.90% YoY to 44,054 units in April 2024, down from 46,322 units sold in April 2023. It was followed by the RE Classic 350, which managed to sell 29,476 units and its sales grew by 10.06% on a YoY basis while Honda Unicorn sold 25,889 units last month. The last model on the list, Hero Passion, has seen an increase in demand in April 2024 with sales improving by a mind-boggling 611.35% YoY to 25,751 units from a meagre 3,620 units sold in April 2023.