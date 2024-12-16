Top 10 Big SUVs With Highest Year-End Discounts – Up To Rs. 6.5 Lakh Off

Car manufacturers are offering heavy year-end discounts of up to Rs. 6.5 lakh on SUVs measuring more than 4.5 metres in length

As we are approaching the end of the year 2024, car manufacturers are out with their maximum discounts in order to clear the inventory and get maximum sales benefits. In this article, we will look at the top 10 big SUVs measuring more than 4.5 metres long with the highest year-end discounts. These offers include upfront cash discounts, exchange and loyalty bonuses, corporate benefits as well as freebies like accessories, extended warranty, service package and more.

Leading the year-end discount bandwagon is the MG Gloster with benefits of up to Rs. 5.5 lakh and you can save another Rs. 1 lakh on buying the MY2023 model, taking the discount tally to Rs. 6.5 lakh. On the other hand, the latest MY2024 manufactured cars only get up to Rs. 1.9 lakh off. The Skoda Kodiaq is also not too far behind with benefits up to Rs. 5.5 lakh along with 2 year maintenance package for the MY2023 stock.

Trailing behind is the Volkswagen Tiguan with discounts of up to Rs. 4 lakh including Rs. 2 lakh cash benefits, applicable for both MY2023/2024 models. If the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is on your cards, you can save up to Rs. 2.65 lakh on buying the top-spec Alpha Hybrid variant.

Rank Model Maximum Discount Details 1. MG Gloster Rs. 6.5 lakh Rs. 4.50 lakh Cash + Rs. 1 Lakh Exchange + Rs. 1 Lakh (MY2023) 2. Skoda Kodiaq Rs. 5.5 lakh For MY2023: Rs. 5 lakh Cash + 2 Year Maintenance Package 3. Volkswagen Tiguan Rs. 4 lakh Rs. 2 lakh Cash Discount for MY2023/2024 models 4. Maruti Invicto Rs. 2.65 lakh Rs. 1.5 lakh Finance Offer + Exchange + Scrappage for Alpha Hybrid 5. Jeep Meridian Rs. 2.30 lakh Maximum offer for MY2023 Overland Edition model with Rs. 1.8 lakh Cash 6. Jeep Compass Rs. 2.50 lakh Rs. 2.5 lakh Cash Discount for MY2023 model 7. MG Hector Rs. 2.20 lakh Maximum discount for 7S Diesel Smart with 1.5 lakh Cash Discount 8. Mahindra Scorpio Classic Rs. 1.15 lakh Rs. 1.15 lakh + FOC Accessories including Rs. 95,000 Cash (Base Trim) 9. Toyota Fortuner Rs. 90,000 Rs. 40,000 Cash + Rs. 50,000 Loyalty Bonus 10. Hyundai Tucson Rs. 80,000 Rs. 60,000 Cash + Rs. 25,000 Exchange Bonus (Diesel)

The Jeep Meridian is also up for grabs with year-end discounts of up to Rs. 2.30 lakh on the MY2023 Overland Edition variant. Similarly, the Jeep Compass is available with a year-end cash discount of Rs. 2.5 lakh for the MY2023 range and Rs. 2 lakh for the MY2024 range.

However, Sport MT, Limited (O) 4WD AT, Longitude MT/AT and Night Eagle AT variants are not a part of the offer. The MG Hector Plus 7-seater diesel Smart variant can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 2.20 lakh. Other variants in the MG Hector line-up like the Shine and Sharp Pro 5-seater diesel also get good offers.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered with year-end discounts of up to Rs. 1.15 lakh along with free-of-cost accessories. Apart from this, the Toyota Fortuner and Hyundai Tucson are available with maximum year-end discounts of up to Rs. 90,000 and up to Rs. 85,000, respectively.