Top 10 Best-Selling Hatchbacks In Nov 2020 – Baleno, i20, Altroz

Maruti Suzuki dominated the hatchback sales chart yet again in November 2020, with Hyundai and Tata following behind

Even with the rising popularity of crossovers and compact SUVs in India, hatchbacks continue to be the most popular vehicle genre in our market. The reasons for that are simple – hatchbacks are extremely affordable, easy to manage in traffic, and return good fuel economy. In November 2020, the top portion of the sales charts was dominated by hatchbacks!

Maruti Swift emerged as the best-selling hatchback overall, with a total of 18,498 units sold in November. It was followed by Baleno, which retails through Maruti’s NEXA dealerships, with a sale of 17,872 units. The third spot was held by Wagon-R, with a total sale of 16,256 units.

At the fourth place, we have Maruti Suzuki Alto. Maruti’s most affordable vehicle achieved a sales figure of 15,321 units this November. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios holds the fifth position, with a total retail of 10,936 units. Interestingly, the top five spots were held by these same vehicles in October 2020 as well, that too in the same order.

Top 10 Best-Selling Hatchbacks In November 2020 Model Sales Figure Maruti Suzuki Swift 18,498 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 17,872 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 16,256 Maruti Suzuki Alto 15,321 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 10,936 Hyundai Elite i20 9,096 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 7,018 Maruti Suzuki Celerio 6,533 Tata Altroz 6,260 Tata Tiago 5,890

At the sixth place, we have the Hyundai i20, which was launched in India last month. The vehicle has received an extremely positive response from buyers, despite its rather heavy pricing. It is followed by the S-Presso, at the seventh position. This ‘micro-SUV’, as Maruti likes to call it, had achieved a sales figure of 7,018 units.

Maruti Celerio holds the eighth place in this list, with a total dispatch of 6,533 units. With six of the top ten highest selling hatchbacks being Maruti cars, we can see that the Indo-Japanese manufacturer has dominated the hatchback market once again.

At the ninth position, we have the Tata Altroz, which managed to outsell its smaller sibling, the Tata Tiago, which holds the tenth place. The Altroz managed to sell a total of 6,260 units in November 2020, while the Tiago sold 5,890 units in the same period.