Maruti Suzuki Alto was the most sold hatchback in the country in December 2020 as it finished ahead of Swift, Baleno and Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) had six models in the top ten sales chart for hatchbacks. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has a wide presence in the entry-level segments and therefore, it garners the maximum volume sales from there. The Alto topped the list in the month of December 2020 as 18,140 units were sold against 15,489 units during the same period in 2019 with 17 per cent YoY growth.

The Swift compact hatchback came in second with 18,131 units as against 14,769 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 23 per cent sales increase. The Baleno premium hatchback ended up third with 18,030 units in December 2020 as against 18,464 units during the same period twelve months ago with 2 per cent negative sales growth.

The Wagon R was the fourth most sold hatchback in the country in the month of December 2020 and is often rewarded for its consistency as 17,684 units were sold against 10,781 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive 64 per cent volume surge. Hyundai introduced the third generation Grand i10 Nios in 2019 and it has lived up to the expectations created by its popular predecessor.

Model (YoY) December 2020 Sales December 2019 Sales 1. Maruti Alto (17%) 18,140 15,489 2. Maruti Swift (23%) 18,131 14,769 3. Maruti Baleno (-2%) 18,030 18,464 4. Maruti Wagon R (64%) 17,684 10,781 5. Hyundai Nios (35%) 10,263 7,598 6. Hyundai i20 (3%) 8,004 7,740 7. Maruti S-presso (-19%) 6,787 8,394 8. Maruti Celerio (23%) 6,660 5,429 9. Tata Altroz (%) 6,600 – 10. Tata Tiago (33%) 6,066 4,558

The five-seater recorded 10,263 units last month as against 7,598 units during the same period in 2019 with 35 per cent YoY sales surge. The i20 received its third generation a few months ago and it resulted in garnering better sales compared to December 2019, as just over 8,000 units were sold against 7,740 units with YoY growth of 3 per cent.

The S-Presso finished seventh with a cumulative domestic tally of 6,787 units as against 8,394 units during the same period in 2019 with 19 per cent Year-on-Year volume decline. The Celerio slotted in at eighth with 6,660 units as against 5,429 units twelve months ago correspondingly with 23 per cent sales jump.

The hatchback has been on sale for more than six years and is expected to get a brand new generation in 2021. Based on a new platform, it could get more upmarket features and bigger dimensions meant a roomier cabin. The Altroz was positioned ninth with 6,600 units while its sibling, the Tiago, ended up tenth with 33 per cent YoY growth.